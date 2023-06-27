Despite Victor Wembanyama’s Recipe to Stay Healthy, Doctor Predicts an Unfavorable Outcome for Spurs 7ft 5″ Star

Victor Wembanyama, a highly regarded prospect from the current NBA draft, is raising concerns among experts and analysts due to potential early-career injury risks. Standing at 7’5″ with a slender frame, the Frenchman may encounter difficulties in adapting to the physicality of the NBA, posing a new challenge. His physique is frequently compared to that of injury-prone Anthony Davis, who stands at 6’10”.

Wembanyama faces immense pressure to live up to the hype and is often compared to LeBron James as one of the greatest prospects. These high expectations place a burden on him before the regular season begins. Fans certainly hope to avoid any injury-related news that could jeopardize Wemby’s career. In preparation for the upcoming challenge, Wemby has already commenced following his NBA workout regimen, as disclosed in JJ Redick’s podcast.

Experts lay injury concerns for Victor Wembanyama ahead of his NBA debut

Doctor Brian Sutterer expressed concerns about Wembanyama’s NBA debut in a YouTube video. To provide context, he compares the French prospect to Kevin Durant in terms of a slim body type and Anthony Davis in terms of height. Sutterer explains that individuals with long legs, like Durant, are at a higher risk of MCL knee injuries. The longer arms and legs create longer lever arms, which, according to physics, result in increased torque applied at their pivot points.

Additionally, due to Wembanyama’s height, there may be instances where he encounters contact in his hips or thighs, which could lead to injury. These injuries could also have an impact on the knees. However, they might not be as severe or career-ending as MCL injuries.

Anthony Davis frequently suffered hand and finger injuries due to his slender frame. Passes and blocks often caused fractures and sprains, endangering both him and his team.

To minimize injury risk, Wembanyama should adopt a safer style of play. High-risk plays increase the chances of career-ending injuries, as exemplified by Derrick Rose’s time with the Chicago Bulls. Ja Morant currently faces similar concerns due to his high-risk playstyle. Dr. Sutterer acknowledges Wembanyama’s awareness of these injury risks and his inclination towards prioritizing safety. Hopefully, he can maintain this cautious approach upon entering the NBA.

Wembanyama has a secret recipe to keep up in the shape

Victor Wembanyama is determined to meet the expectations of his fans and excel in his gameplay. In JJ Redick’s podcast, he unveiled his rigorous routine, highlighting his focus on being process-oriented, detail-oriented, and committed to a structured regimen to maintain his physical condition.

While Wemby has never explicitly mentioned it, it appears that his workout process draws inspiration from LeBron James. James’ $1,500,000 fitness routine has played a significant role in sustaining his performance even at the age of 38. It is possible that Wembanyama aspires to follow in LeBron’s footsteps and become a superstar who defies age.