“Despite What Michael Jordan Has Done”: Paul Pierce Reveals the Condition for LeBron James to Become the GOAT of All GOATs

There’s a narrative doing the rounds in the NBA community that LeBron James might finally be able to dethrone Michael Jordan as the basketball GOAT this year if he manages to do one thing. Even though it’s a very difficult feat, it’s not something that a player of LeBron’s stature is incapable of achieving. NBA legend Paul Pierce co-signed on the narrative earlier today on FS1’s UNDISPUTED, making a tall claim for LBJ to potentially surpass MJ.

The NBA veteran said that there has never been a team lower than the sixth seed to ever win the NBA trophy. The 1994-95 Houston Rockets are the lowest-ranked regular reason team to do it as the sixth seed in the West. Pierce claimed that if King James can help the Lakers bounce back from being the ninth seed in the West and clinch the trophy, that would make him the undisputed GOAT. The Celtics legend said something similar a few days ago as well. With him reiterating the same idea so soon, it seems like he really believes the Lakers can pull this off this postseason.

Pierce also highlighted the fact that LBJ has been in these pressure situations before, referencing the 2016 championship run. The Warriors, who had won 73 games that season, were leading the NBA Finals series 3-1, when LeBron’s Cavaliers managed to cause one of the biggest upsets of all time. Pierce told Bayless, “He’s [LeBron] gonna have two of the greatest feats ever accomplished in NBA history, coming back from a 3-1 deficit in the Finals…and also a team below the sixth seed winning the championship. Now, if that doesn’t tell you the GOAT of all GOATs, then I don’t know what does…despite what Jordan has done.”

If LeBron accomplishes this, Pierce will be comfortable in calling him the King of the game. He also highlighted James’ other feats like the All-Time Scoring Record and the 40k points tally to bolster his argument.

Skip Bayless unveiled what would help LeBron’s GOAT spot

Skip Bayless and his opinion on LeBron not being the GOAT is well known. The media veteran claims that the Lakers superstar might never climb up the ranks to beat Jordan one day. However, last year he did say that if LeBron manages to take his team to the In-Season Tournament trophy, it might help his case a little bit.

He had said, “It just will because it is another achievement. Right now, all he has got going for him in the GOAT debate is longevity, records.” Even though Bayless spoke about LBJ in a positive note, which is rare, he was quick to add “a little bit” in his statement. Needless to say, Bayless is not going to give LeBron the top spot anytime soon, especially since he has the 39-year-old at the ninth spot on his all-time greatest players list.