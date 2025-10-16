Devin Booker Addresses Shock Over Russell Westbrook’s Kings Signing

Apr 18, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook (0) against Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during game two of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. | Credits- Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After Russell Westbrook entered free agency following his stint with the Denver Nuggets, the assumption was that he would immediately be signed during the offseason. But the former league MVP spent an uncomfortable amount of time without a new team until the Sacramento Kings, in a somewhat surprising move, swooped in late to secure his services.

The Kings signed the future Hall of Famer to a modest one-year, $3.6 million contract. Westbrook and the Western Conference contender had reportedly flirted with a deal earlier in the summer, so it’s nice to see the organization finally make room for it to happen.

It’s good for the league. Westbrook, although no longer as explosive as he was in the 2010s, is still one of the most exciting players to watch. Many were calling for NBA teams to sign him up. But one star who is particularly happy to see the 36-year-old veteran back on an NBA roster is Devin Booker, who was asked whether he was surprised it took a team that long to sign Westbrook.

“Yeah I was,” claimed Booker. “I think it’s better for the league. I have a lot of respect for Russ. I’m happy he’s found a spot. It just happens to be the team that we’re playing first this year.”

That should be a fun opener. The Phoenix Suns, who begin their post-Kevin Durant era, will host the Kings on October 22nd.

It will also be a test for the Kings. Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Westbrook could form a very effective trio, although it’s still unclear what Russ’s role will be on the team. Regardless, Booker is excited to stand across from Russ once again.

“I’m definitely happy for him and his family. He deserves it for the amount of work he’s put into this league,” he added. Booker is right as rain. Westbrook’s work ethic is just as elite as what he brings on the hardwood.

What Westbrook brings is serious energy and leadership to a Sacramento team that needs both. Even after all these years, he still plays with that nonstop motor and intensity that can fire up an entire roster. His speed and playmaking fit perfectly with Sacramento’s fast-paced style, and his experience should be a huge asset for players like De’Aaron Fox and Keegan Murray.

Whether he’s starting or coming off the bench, Russ can still change a game with his hustle and toughness. He gives the Kings another veteran voice and someone who isn’t afraid of big moments. It’s exactly what the franchise needs to take the next step, especially in a highly competitive Western Conference.

In a week, we’ll have more answers, but one thing’s certain: having someone as fired up as Westbrook back for another season can only be good for the game.