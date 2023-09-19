Dropping $1,150,000 7 Years Ago, Shaquille O’Neal Shows Off ‘Superman Themed’ 74000 Sq Ft Atlanta Mansion

When you’re as dominant as Shaquille O’Neal was in his 19-year NBA career, you get paid very well. Shaq smartly utilized his generous NBA salaries to create a $400,000,000 Empire. However, the big man is not hesitant to splurge money if he can squeeze out a good bargain. One such deal involved his 74,000 square feet Atlanta mansion that he bought over seven years ago for $1,150,000.

But the giant Atlanta mansion isn’t the only estate the big man has dropped a big buck on. Back in 1993, Shaq spent a whopping $3.95 million on a house in Orlando during his stint with the Orlando Magic. The Diesel has since then parted with the 31,000 sq. ft mansion, selling the property for a whopping $11,000,000. Shaquille O’Neal had to go through five real estate agents before he was able to sell the property due to its huge size and high asking price.

Shaquille O’Neal shows off his Superman-themed Atlanta mansion on Instagram

Shaq is quite active on Instagram, often sharing interesting clips from all around the Internet to entertain his fans. The big man recently decided to give the world a small tour of his Atlanta mansion. The Los Angeles Lakers legend shared a video of his 7,4000 square feet property on Instagram.

The property is located in McDonough, just outside Atlanta city. Though the entire property spans over 14.3-acres, the main 74,000 sq ft house is located in a smaller area, almost at the center of the estate. There’s also a second house of smaller scale, which has eight bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.

Shaq bought the house back in 2016 for $1.15 million. The Georgia mansion includes various modern amenities. The property has been restyled a little since Shaq took over 7 years ago. The main entrance to the mansion has a huge Superman emblem attached to it, paying homage to Shaq’s ‘Superman’ moniker from his playing days. The property has many more Shaq-themed inputs, similar to his Orlando estate which he recently sold.

Shaq trained his son Shaqir in his Atlanta home a few years ago

O’Neal has proven to be a very active parent in kids’ life. The 2000 MVP believes in empowering his children through education and proper training. Many of Shaq’s kids have also decided to follow his path, into the world of basketball. Shaqir is one of them.

A few years ago, Shaqir asked his father if he could stay with him in Atlanta and train “to be the best player in the world“. The Big Aristotle liked the idea and decided to train Shaqir in his Atlanta Mansion. Since then, Shaqir has gone on to play for the Texas Southern Tigers of the Southwestern Athletic Conference.