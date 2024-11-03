Devin Booker Hit Suns Rookies With Hard-hitting Advice Amidst The Suns’ Comeback Against Los Angeles

Last Friday, the Suns mounted an impressive 21-point comeback to beat the Clippers 125-119 and register their third straight win to improve to 4-1. Phoenix looked flat for most of the game, but suddenly sprung to life in the second half and wiped off the massive deficit. The team’s stellar resurgence came courtesy of Devin Booker, who not only was tremendous on the court but also gave a critical pep talk to the Suns’ rookies, who played a big role in the comeback.

In his post-game interview, Booker was what sparked the comeback and why was Phoenix’s rookie Ryan Dunn able to step up in the second quarter. The guard said,

“I looked at the rookies and told them right away, this isn’t college anymore. It’s a long game. It’s a possession game. You can’t get it all back in one play but if you weather the storm you’ll be in a good spot.”

In Bradley Beal’s absence, Booker stepped up and scored 40 points, dished eight assists, and hauled in five rebounds to lead his team to victory. Dunn had an impactful game, scoring a career-high 16 points and playing excellent defense to help the Suns wipe off the 21-point deficit and secure the win.

Despite boasting a ‘Big 3,’ in Booker, Beal and Kevin Durant, the key to Phoenix’s hot start to the campaign has been the performances of their role players, especially Dunn. The forward was picked 28th overall in the 2024 NBA draft for his defensive abilities but has made a massive impact on the offensive end.

The biggest question mark about Dunn was whether he could be a good catch-and-shoot option for the Suns. He has answered it by banking an impressive 39.3% of his shot attempts from beyond the arc.

Durant is also a massive fan of the former Virginia forward. Following the Suns’ victory over the Mavericks, the veteran said, “I just love his poise. I love that he’s physical.”

The Suns’ first season with their ‘Big 3’ was a massive failure. However, a new head coach in Mike Budenholzer, fresh faces like Dunn, and Booker taking more responsibility on the court and as a locker room leader and a mentor to the rookies have changed the mood in Phoenix. Perhaps this could be the year their long wait for a championship ends.