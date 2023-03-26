Devin Booker Siblings: How Mya Powell’s Amazing Story Alongside Davon Booker Inspire Suns’ Star Before Every Single Game

Devin Booker is a 26-year-old American professional basketball player who was drafted into the NBA in 2015 by the Phoenix Suns. He is now a major player for the franchise and even one of the best in the entire league at the moment.

Devin Booker was born to Veronica Gutierrez and Melvin Booker back on October 30th, 1996. He is also the middle child of three siblings. And it is his half-brother and half-sister we are here to discuss today.

So, who are the people Devin Booker grew up alongside? And more importantly, what are each of their stories?

Davon Booker: The Older Brother

Davon and Devin Booker share a mother but have different fathers. That said, there is no real information on Davon’s father. However, it appears that didn’t matter to him and the Suns’ star growing up.

Today, Davon is 30 years old (born February 1993), and a real estate professional, working for the LinehanWade Group. His tasks involve helping owners buy, sell, or manage properties in the core Phoenix area. However, the man didn’t go to college for his current job. Instead, he has a bachelor’s degree in business administration, from Western Michigan University.

The thing is, after he finished college, he moved to Phoenix, to be with his brother, Devin Booker. And it was there that he apparently fell in love with the architectural wonders of the place. Since then, the man has worked for many different countries in the industry, such as AZ Real Estate, and DB Management.

Mya Powell: The inspirational younger sister to Devon Booker

Devin Booker’s older brother may have inspired some strength in him, but no one in his family can quite compete with his 22-year-old sister (born in 2000).

You see, Mya Powell was diagnosed with the condition, ‘Micro-deletion syndrome’, a condition that eventually leads to neurodevelopmental disabilities. In simpler words, the motor skills of a person suffering from such an issue are severely hindered, or sometimes even cut away completely.

Despite suffering from this issue, Powell soldiers on every day, fighting relentlessly against her cruel condition. And as Devin Booker has admitted on multiple occasions, it is something that inspires him to play hard every single day.

Today, Devin and Mya have a very special bond. Of course, given that Booker is one of the best NBA players in the game right now, Mya is a fan of his and has slowly gotten to know more about the league too.

In fact, after her outings to games, and even talking to players, and head coach Monty Williams in the locker room, the young lady has decided she wants to be a Head Coach, something Devin Booker has highly encouraged.

No goal is too lofty when you’re a fighter as brave as Mya Powell. More than anything, we sincerely wish her the best in her journey to achieve her dream.