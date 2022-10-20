“Russell Westbrook Threw a Fit and That’s Why He’s Starting”: Skip Bayless Remains Flabbergasted at Darvin Ham’s Decision to Not Bench Lakers Guard

October 18, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) shoots the basketball against Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman (33) during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Skip Bayles claims Russell Westbrook most probably threw a fit in order to be in the starting lineup once again after getting benched

Russell Westbrook has been the subject of controversy for quite some time now. His decline from being an MVP candidate to being a hindrance on a potential championship contending team has been swift. A lot of it has to do with fit as him along two other below average shooting superstars simply isn’t a recipe for success.

The 2017 MVP however, played quite well two nights ago against the Warriors, grabbing 11 boards and posting up 19 points on 7-12 shooting from the field. What was peculiar to many NBA fans about his game against the Warriors was the fact that he started.

Darvin Ham had brought Russ off the bench in the Lakers’ final preseason game against the Kings, refusing to call it a demotion. Westbrook would miss a couple shots in that Kings game and proceeded to be taken out after complaining about a hamstring injury.

Skip Bayless goes off on Russell Westbrook starting once again after one stint off the bench

Skip Bayless has been hammering in on the fact that Russell Westbrook does not fit on the Lakers for quite some time. In today’s segment following the loss against the Warriors, Skip claimed Russ probably threw a fit to get himself back in the starting line-up.

Why did Russell Westbrook start against the Warriors after coming off the bench in the Lakers’ final preseason game? “Darvin Ham already crumbled at the feet of Russ. He already folded his tent. It’s likely Russ threw a fit over coming off the bench.” — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/Y7igesHw3i — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) October 20, 2022

The logic behind Westbrook coming off the bench does make some sense. He does so much of what LeBron James does as well, with him being a downhill threat along with being an incredible passer. Having him man the second unit as his own does seem logical on paper.

However, with him being the caliber of player that he is, it would be difficult to get across to him that he simply does not fit on the team as one of the 5 starting guys.

What does Patrick Beverley think of Russell Westbrook coming off the bench?

It was long believed that Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook simply did not like each other, with their supposed beef going all the way back to Pat Bev’s time in Houston. However, with them being on the Lakers together, Beverley has kept reiterating that Russ is his closest friend on the team.

Recently, on his podcast, the defensive savant said that he needed Westbrook to be alongside him on the starting line-up. He would then go on to blame the media for pushing the ‘Russ off the bench’ agenda.

“[Russell Westbrook is] not gonna come off the bench. We all know that… I need him in the first unit with me. [The media] trying to kill my boy Russ, man.” — @patbev21 (via @PatBevPod)pic.twitter.com/XMfAvAYnaL — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 18, 2022

