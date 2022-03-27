“Did Andre Drummond just throw up a peace sign like he is Tyreek Hill?” : NBA Twitter mocks Brooklyn Nets center for trying to copy NFL star Tyreek Hill

Andre Drummond hit Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry with a peace sign before slamming the ball hard into the basket, possibly imitating Tyreek Hill.

The Brooklyn Nets yet again massively outperformed a top-seeded team in the east. Miami Heat was dethroned from the #1 spot after an embarrassing loss to Kevin Durant and co. The 2x champion was the only player to score 20+ points tonight. While Brooklyn had appreciable scoring distribution, the Heat was struggling from the field.

Jimmy Butler went 2-9 and Miami’s leading scorer only dropped 13 last night. Points off of turnovers were detrimental for them. Brooklyn was in total control of the game right from the beginning. By the end of the third quarter, they had a 30+ point lead before Steve Nash decided to rest the starters. A final push in the fourth was not quite enough for the Heat to get back in the game.

Andre Drummond reveals he didn’t know what got into him

2x all-star Andre Drummond was in the trade that sent James Harden to Philly before the deadline. He’s been on five different teams in the last three years and his career just derailed as a result. He had to take a back seat with MVP frontrunner Joel Embiid on the Sixers but with the Nets, he was bumped up to the starting lineup once again.

Last night against Miami something possessed Andre Drummond into throwing up the peace sign before a massive dunk. It was clearly inspired by Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill. He was fined for it in January which created an uproar in the media. It will be interesting to see if NBA takes a similar action against the Nets center.

NBA Twitter obviously had a lot to say about it.

just witnessed *Andre Drummond* throw up a peace sign like he’s Tyreek Hill pic.twitter.com/0S1IGolLWk — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) March 27, 2022

Drummond clears in the speed department pic.twitter.com/d7zCBZVYZK — Unbiased NBA Fan (@nonbiasednbafan) March 27, 2022

Fastest player in the nba🤷‍♂️ — McAnthony Edwards Burner (@burner_edwards1) March 27, 2022

After the game, a reporter asked Drummond if he had Tyreek Hill on his mind when he hit Tyler Herro with the sign. From his reaction, it was clear that the 2x all-star was just as confused as the fans. He didn’t know what got into him at that point.

Andre Drummond on the peace sign: “I don’t know what made me do it, maybe because Tyreek Hill is coming here. S–t just happened, I don’t know.” pic.twitter.com/iNFLltKIFH — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) March 27, 2022

After a double-digit victory over Miami Heat, Brooklyn will face Charlotte Hornets on a back-to-back night.

