“This is why LeBron James should NEVER copy Michael Jordan!” NBA Fans clown on Lakers star after he gets trolled hilariously by Razzie Awards for Space Jam 2

LA Lakers star LeBron James gets recognized for his acting ability in Space Jam 2… just not in the best way

We here at the SportsRush genuinely believe that LeBron James is a man of many talents. And unlike what Michael Jordan can say, acting is unequivocally one of them.

In case you may not be aware of this talent of his, just take a gander at the movie ‘Trainwreck’, where he plays himself being the best friend of Bill Haider’s, lead character.

Just the above scene shows you all you need to about what we mean here. Unfortunately for him, however, even if he wasn’t terrible, he just couldn’t bring the same chops to his remake of Michael Jordan’s movie, ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’. But hey! Given just how terrible MJ’s acting was in his iteration, not many fans cared too much about it.

Recently though, LeBron James was recognized for his efforts in Space Jam… just not in the best way. And of course, this alone has spurred on yet another MJ vs LeBron debate within the NBA community.

So, without further ado, let’s dive straight into it, shall we?

LeBron James gets recognized as ‘Worst Actor’, along with a string of some other, not-so-flattering awards

The Golden Raspberry Awards, like many other cinema-based award shows, is an event that essentially exists to recognize the greatness of actors and pictures that came out during a certain period of time. But, unlike other award shows, it seems the Razzies have a certain other segment as well.

This is a bit of a cheeky section of the show, where actors and films get recognized for just how awful they were. And well, let’s just say, one LeBron James made the cut.

LeBron James named worst actor during 42nd annual Golden Raspberry Awards: https://t.co/ej8DjfKKJZ — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) March 26, 2022

At the award show, James was handed ‘Worst Actor’, and ‘Worst Screen Couple’, while Space Jam 2 won ‘Worst Remake, Rip-Off, or Sequel’. And as we said, fans just can’t stop talking about it.

20 years of flopping and still a bad actor 🤣 — Crazy Serb 🤪🇷🇸 (@sojicpanjkovic) March 26, 2022

Finally. Something Lebrons won where he actually deserved it — Dak(41-12-5)(39-26)Jokic4mvp (@pjj_dakota) March 26, 2022

LeBron space jam >> Jordan space jam — Michael Fraudan (@JorOverrated) March 26, 2022

Typical. This didn’t happen to Mj. The GOAT. — 7️⃣ (@TrolledByMelo) March 26, 2022

In LeBron’s defense, we will say that his iteration of Space Jam wasn’t as bad as some fans *cough, cough, Jordan stans, cough, cough*, make it out to be. And, as we said earlier, it wasn’t like LeBron James’s acting was terrible or anything like that.

But, did he and his crew deserve all the awards they got?

Yes. Yes, they did.

