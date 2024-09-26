Did Derrick Rose Retire From the NBA?

Dec 13, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Derrick Rose (23) dribbles against the Houston Rockets in the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Derrick Rose just dropped a bombshell on us early this morning. The former NBA MVP followed his release from the Grizzlies with a cryptic video last night and announced his retirement today. A few moments ago, Athletic’s Shams Charania took to X to report that the 15-year veteran is hanging up his boots.

After 15 NBA seasons, Derrick Rose is retiring from basketball. Rose, the youngest MVP in NBA history, tells @TheAthletic: “The next chapter is about chasing my dreams and sharing my growth.” pic.twitter.com/KYruqeKUPy — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 26, 2024

There were rumors about the 2011 MVP retiring ever since the Grizzlies bought out his contract. To add fuel to the fire, Derrick Rose uploaded this on his Instagram last night:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Derrick Rose (@drose)

The 35-year-old played for 6 different teams in his 15-year NBA career. He would forever be remembered as the youngest MVP the league has ever seen.