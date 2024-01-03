“Did Karl-Anthony Towns Not Lose His Mother to COVID??”: Rudy Gobert’s ‘Thank You Card’ by Timberwolves Staff Raises Questions

Christmas came early in Minnesota when Rudy Gobert was in a giving mood. On 22nd December, the French sensation gifted a signed card with $50 for each arena usher and worker. Today, Gobert received a “thank you” card for his generosity. However, the feelings of Karl-Anthony Towns – who lost eight relatives due to the virus – weren’t considered as someone insensitively wrote “Covid Schmovid” on Rudy’s card.

The Minnesota Timberwolves took to X (formerly “Twitter”) to reveal the “thank you” card that Rudy Gobert received for his generosity. The card read “Thank you, Rudy! From everyone at Target Center”. Multiple workers of the arena even signed the card. However, there was one signature on the card that was mean and uncalled for.

As pointed out by users on X, just below the word “Rudy”, someone wrote “Covid Schmovid”.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/CrinkleCuck/status/1742328714371944479?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Gobert has always been the butt end of countless jokes for his actions in 2020. Just as COVID-19 was on the rise, the 7ft 1” big man jokingly left the interview after touching every single microphone. Merely days later, news broke out that the European superstar had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/lionelbienvenu/status/1237936470452834304?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Another user pointed out the insensitivity behind this signature. Including his mother, Karl-Anthony Towns devastatingly lost a total of eight relatives due to the deadly virus.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/brandon_lirio22/status/1742308556567912494?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

As of now, the Timberwolves organization hasn’t released any statement on the matter just yet. However, it would only be the right thing for the franchise to begin an investigation and punish the culprit.

Karl-Anthony Towns lost his relatives due to Covid-19

While most players in the league were enjoying themselves at home, spending this extended time with their loved ones, Karl-Anthony Towns was going through something much more difficult.

In April 2020, KAT’s mother had tragically passed away. While he managed to recover as he also contracted the virus in early 2021, seven more relatives also lost their lives. Later in the year, Towns gathered the courage and spoke about his mother’s struggles.

“It was just one of those things. It just kept getting harder and harder and worse and worse on her, and no one really knew what they were doing… I don’t miss anything else. I don’t miss the awards, the accolades, that all don’t mean s**t. I only care about (my mom). She is what made all those memories great.,” Towns said.

For obvious reasons, this “Covid Schmovid” comment might infuriate KAT. Thus, taking the necessary steps and punishing the wrongdoer should be a priority for the Wolves organization.