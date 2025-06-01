Not Jalen Brunson, Reggie Miller Highlights Karl-Anthony Towns’ Consistency as Knicks Face Pivotal Game 6

Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals will be a do-or-die clash for the New York Knicks, whose fans will be hoping that Jalen Brunson and Co. can force a deciding game at Madison Square Garden. However, ahead of the matchup against Indiana, analyst Reggie Miller highlighted a different potential hero for the Knicks — one who could prove decisive by the end of the night.

Karl-Anthony Towns has been a huge help for New York since joining in 2024, after the iconic franchise lost Isaiah Hartenstein to OKC. The Knicks knew they had to replace their starting big man, so they took a risk—trading Donte DiVincenzo, Julius Randle, and a first-round pick to the Minnesota Timberwolves for KAT.

And it’s turned out to be a perfect fit for KAT in New York — especially during the playoffs. That’s why Miller, a former Pacer, felt compelled to highlight him.

“He’s probably been the most consistent Knicks player,” Miller said on the Inside the NBA pregame show.

It’s true — Towns’ lowest scoring output came in Game 2, when he finished with 20 points. Aside from that, he’s recorded three games with 24 points and one where he erupted for 35. He’s also dominated the glass, registering a double-double in four of those five games.

When a player starts to take over like Towns has against the Pacers, teams typically make adjustments throughout a playoff series. But so far, coach Rick Carlisle and his squad haven’t found any answers to stop him.

“The Pacers seemingly have no answer for him,” Miller continued. “Especially when he puts the ball on the deck. Towns, he can play through contact, and if you lay off of him, he can knock down threes.”

It’s tough to defend a seven-footer who can stretch the floor like Towns. Close out too late, and he’ll bury the three. Close out too early, and he’ll blow past his defender for a look at the rim. He also has a solid handle for his size and the vision to find open teammates when swarmed in the paint.

Hall of Famer Charles Barkley said after a lackluster Game 2 from the Knicks that Towns needed to step up — and that head coach Tom Thibodeau had to challenge his big man.

Well, it seems that’s exactly what happened. Regardless of how the series stands, KAT has more than done his part. And now, Miller is ready to crown him with a new nickname.

“The big cat, Karl-Anthony Towns, has been the big dog in this series,” he concluded.

It might not be the catchiest nickname for long-term use, but for now, it fits. Towns has played a crucial role in New York’s playoff run so far — and he’ll need to keep it up in Game 6 if the Knicks want to keep their season alive.

But Miller’s Pacers have been a thorn in New York’s side over the past two playoff runs. They’re at home and playing with far less pressure than the Knicks. We’ll see how it unfolds, but it feels like by the end of the night, we’ll know our NBA Finals matchup.