Did Michael Jordan Play in the MLB? Taking a Closer Look at the Bulls Legend’s Baseball Career

It is hard to imagine the most dominant figure of an entire sport stepping away to pursue another sport. But that’s exactly what Michael Jordan did. Following the Bulls’ third consecutive championship win in 1993, Jordan shockingly retired from basketball to pursue a career in baseball.

At the time, Jordan was fresh off of an all-time season, he finished third in MVP voting and was the runner-up for the Defensive Player of the Year award. However, the Bulls star became determined and passionate about succeeding in baseball following the untimely death of his father, who had always wanted him to be an MLB star. On July 23, 1993, James Jordan Sr. was murdered in a highway robbery attempt.

Jordan’s decision wasn’t met with understanding as many ridiculed his actions after he announced his premature retirement from the NBA. A headline in the Chicago Tribune read “The circus begins” while referring to Jordan’s MLB journey. The Hall-of-Fame guard signed a deal with the Chicago White Sox’s AA minor league affiliate, the Birmingham Barons, as an outfielder.

Happy Birthday to Michael Jordan! Here is the hitting his third, and final, Minor League home run pic.twitter.com/NTmerwVXmC — Baseball Quotes (@BaseballQuotes1) February 17, 2022

MJ’s work ethic on the basketball court transferred to the baseball diamond. Although many people doubted him, there were people in his corner who displayed the utmost faith in his baseball career. Two-time World Series champion manager Terry Francona believed Jordan had what it took to excel in baseball.

“You know I tell people this, and they don’t believe me, but I think if you gave Michael another 1,000 at bats – which is essentially two more years, I think he would have found his way to the Major Leagues, I honestly believe that,” said Francona. He served as the manager of the Birmingham Barons during Jordan’s brief stint with the team.

MJ did his best to reach his full potential in his short-lived baseball career.

Michael worked toward his goals

Due to his name alone, Jordan could’ve easily asked for a spot on the White Sox’s main roster. It is likely that they would have granted him a roster spot just for the ticket sales. However, Jordan was the ultimate competitor and aspired to earn his way into a spot in the major leagues.

In his sole season with the Barons, Jordan’s batting average was .202. His mark was well below the league average of .265 during the 1993 season. However, many people throughout the baseball landscape had respect for that number.

After the baseball world came to a standstill due to the 1994-95 baseball strike, MJ had started to get increasingly disillusioned with the sport. The inadequate salaries of his peer convinced Michael that he is squandering his potential in basketball to pursue a wild fantasy. Therefore, MJ returned to the Bulls in 1995, more motivated than ever to dominate the NBA.

However, he had to sacrifice his NBA dream for this.

Jordan returns to basketball

In March of 1995, Michael returned to the Bulls ahead of their postseason push. In only his fifth game back in the NBA, he scored 55 points against the Knicks in Madison Square Garden.

However, Jordan hadn’t wasted a second during his baseball career. He worked hard to earn an opportunity to play in the major league. The closest he got to playing in the MLB was in an exhibition game at Wrigley Field in April of 1994.

April 7, 1994: Michael Jordan goes 2-5 with a double and two RBIs for the White Sox in an exhibition game against the Cubs at Wrigley Field. Harry Caray on the call. pic.twitter.com/D5yTaIj7A7 — This Day In Sports Clips (@TDISportsClips) April 7, 2022

MJ went on to win three more championships following his first full season back in the NBA. And he never looked back to baseball after that.