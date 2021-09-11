“Did Michael Jordan really just say he couldn’t stop LeBron James?!”: When the Bulls legend discussed how a 1v1 matchup between him and the Lakers superstar would go

Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan once revealed how he would look to beat LeBron James in a 1v1 matchup

LeBron James vs Michael Jordan. Who’s your man here?

Both players are incredible in their own right and sit at #1 and #2 on the all-time list, where they keep exchanging positions for different sets of people.

No matter which player you stan, unless you’re a mad man *cough, cough Skip Bayless cough, cough*, you’d be ready to admit a matchup between the two would be incredible. And while we will probably never see this happen, it seems MJ has still put some thought into it.

In 2013, the arguable goat was asked an interview about the King willing to challenge his throne. And here, the man gave us an in-depth analysis of what he had to do to stop LeBron James.

Let’s get into it.

Michael Jordan delivered some expert analysis on LeBron James, and explained how he could beat him

LeBron James is a behemoth of a man. 6’9”, built like a tank.

Michael Jordan was jacked in his own right too, don’t get us wrong. But, standing at 6’6”, his opponent would have a good 3 inches on him. And so, seeing he was at a disadvantage if this matchup ever happened. It seems that the Bulls legend studied the heck out of the man. And in the end, here is what he found he could do.

“When LeBron goes right, he usually drives. When he goes left, he usually shoots a jumper. It has to do with his mechanics and how he loads the ball for release.” Michael Jordan on LeBron James back in 2013. 👀 pic.twitter.com/RFczy8lsKf — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 9, 2021

Damn. MJ, you know you retired, and this matchup is never happening, right?

If we’re being honest though, we’re hoping a time machine could be made real soon. And when that happens, hopefully, we wouldn’t be breaking the rules of space and time to let these players go at each other.

