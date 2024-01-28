Did Michael Jordan Score 70 Points in a Game and Other FAQs About MJ’s Career High Points

Unknown Date; Oakland, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Chicago Bulls guard (23) Michael Jordan in action against the Golden State Warriors at the Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Photo By USA TODAY Sports (c) Copyright 1996 USA TODAY Sports

When we talk about scoring records, a quintessential question always pops into every basketball fan’s mind: Where does Michael Jordan rank in scoring? With his illustrious 15-season playing career in the league, the 6x NBA champion with Chicago Bulls has certainly broken several records and titles that make him arguably the greatest player ever to step foot on the hardwood.

One of Jordan’s impressive qualities as a player was his ability to become an explosive scorer for his team. One can never forget His Airness’s game-winning shots and his outburst with points on the court whenever he needed to carry his team to an impressive win.

Interestingly, Jordan is the only player, aside from Wilt Chamberlain, who can proudly claim most of his highest-scoring games to have 60+ points. Here’s all you need to know about Jordan’s impressive scoring history, arguably making him one of the best scorers in the league.

Did Michael Jordan score 70 points in a game?

Michael Jordan missed the mark of achieving a 70-point scoring feat by just one point in his highest-scoring game.

What is Michael Jordan’s highest-scoring game?

The most points recorded by Michael Jordan was during a 1990 regular-season game, wherein he posted 69 points, grabbed 18 rebounds, and dished 6 dimes in a dominant win during that game night.

Which team did he score it against, and where?

Michael Jordan achieved his highest scoring feat against the Cleaveland Cavaliers in a regular season game in 1990. Jordan’s incredible scoring prowess led the Bulls to a 117-113 on-the-road victory against the Cavs.

How many field goals did he make in the game in question?

Jordan’s performance that night can be described as nothing less than sublime and breathtaking. The future-6x champion was ruthlessly efficient on the floor, shooting 23-37 from the field, 2-6 from three, and hitting 21-23 from the free throw line.

Did Michael Jordan win a Scoring Title that season?

Yes, Michael Jordan did win the scoring title for the 1989-90 season. In fact, Jordan won seven straight scoring titles between 1987 and 1993. Jordan’s scoring prowess was further complemented by the three more scoring titles he won between 1996 and 1998 after returning from his first retirement stint.

How many times did Michael Jordan score 60+ points in his career?

Michael Jordan has played four games with 60+ points in his career. He has played two 61-point games against the Detroit Pistons and the Atlanta Hawks, one 69-point game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, and one 64-point game against the Orlando Magic in his 15-season NBA career.