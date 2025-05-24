“Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Is Looking Like ’98 Jordan”: Paul Pierce Heaps Big Praise on Thunder Star After 2–0 Lead

May 22, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives against Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) in the first quarter during game two of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The Oklahoma City Thunder has jumped out to a 2-0 series lead over the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals. Paul Pierce doesn’t believe Minnesota is capable of putting up a fight. The Truth emphatically pounded the table when asked about the series, excitedly exclaiming that OKC was straight-up dominating.

OKC followed last year’s dominant regular season with an underwhelming playoff run and had something to prove this year. Pierce doesn’t believe Minnesota can match that intensity. With the Thunder gelling like it is and with the newly-crowned MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, leading the way, the former champion doesn’t foresee an upset.

Pierce acknowledged that this simply wasn’t a good matchup for Minnesota, pointing out Rudy Gobert’s recent ineffectiveness after an otherwise impressive postseason. The former Defensive Player of the Year can’t handle the versatility of Chet Holmgren, according to the Hall of Famer. Pierce suggested some changes to the lineup.

The Celtic legend thinks the Wolves should make Naz Reid and Nickeil Alexander-Walker starters. But he’s not convinced that Minnesota can match the offensive firepower of SGA even with those extra adjustments.

“Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is looking like ’98 Jordan,” Pierce said. “I’m talking ’98 Jordan, the one that wasn’t dunking as much, but he getting to his spot, footwork, fadeaways, contact, free-throw line, getting whatever he wanted out on the court.”

Pierce proceeded to compare Anthony Edwards to another rendition of MJ — one who hadn’t had a taste of winning yet. “If we had to put this all in perspective, I got ’84 Jordan versus ’98 Jordan. Which one you taking? ’98 Jordan is coming off a three-peat, and it looks like this kid is gonna be raising that trophy.”

Other than the Boston Celtics, who were dispatched in six games by the New York Knicks, OKC was arguably the only other team that was expected to have a legitimate shot an NBA championship. As the lone top-2 seed remaining, the Thunder will be heavy favorites to win it all from here on out. Pierce doesn’t believe that’s a mistake.

After dominating the Western Conference en route to the largest win margin between the top two seeds in NBA history, the pressure has been on the Thunder to amend their previous postseason failure. The team has proven what they’re capable of.

Most teams take longer to develop before entering their championship window. But acquiring SGA and proceeding to fill out the roster with top draft picks and savvy offseason acquisitions has sped up that process. The time is now for OKC. With a probable matchup with the Indiana Pacers looming in the Finals, the Thunder may have an easier path to a title than they expected.