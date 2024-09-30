Did New York Knicks Quietly Sign a Donte DiVincenzo Replacement Before the Timberwolves Trade?

The Minnesota Timberwolves shocked the NBA world by parting ways with Karl-Anthony Towns in exchange for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo in a deal that could define this offseason. It is believed that DiVincenzo’s inclusion sealed the deal for New York as the Wolves wanted him desperately to shore up their off-guard position.

The Knicks took a huge gamble by trading DDV because he was their best three-point shooter last season. DiVincenzo was third in the league with 283 made threes last season on a highly efficient 40.1% shooting.

His exploits enabled the Knicks to hit a franchise record 1,083 three-pointers(13.2 per game). In fact, DiVincenzo’s 3.5 triples per game made up 26% of the Knicks’ total made threes for the season. His exit has left a huge void for the Knicks at the off-guard position.

It is hard to find a replacement for someone who can nail so many three-pointers with high efficiency, which is why it isn’t surprising that the Wolves were pursuing him. But why did the Knicks agree to let him go?

Because they may have already found an answer in Landry Shamet, who has signed a 1-year, $2.6 million Exhibit 9 contract with the NYC side.

Shamet has made 1.9 triples per game for his career on a respectable 38.4% shooting from the deep. However, last season, as a Wizards guard, he made a career-low 1.2 triples per game on a career-low 33.8% shooting.

But Shamet will play in a much better offensive system with the Knicks, which will open up more looks for him. Last season, 86% of his three-point makes came off the catch as he nailed 46 such long-distance shots on a decent 37.4% shooting.

Shamet can be an effective long-range sniper off the bench for the Knicks, but will have to prove his worth early in the season as he is on a non-guaranteed deal.

The Knicks can still unlock an effective long-range offense

The Knicks will probably field Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart as their starting guards, Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby as their Forwards, and Karl-Anthony Towns as their 5 next season. Last season, Brunson had the second-most three-point makes for the Knicks behind DDV, nailing 2.7 triples per game on an impressive 40.1% shooting.

Meanwhile, Anunoby made 1.8 triples a game on an effective 39.4% shooting. Then Nets forward Bridges knocked down 2.7 three-pointers per game as well on a respectable 37.4% shooting.

Apart from that, Karl-Anthony Towns has been the best long-range shooter at the Center position for many years. He nailed 2.2 triples per game on an efficient 41.6% shooting last season.

Josh Hart had a difficult time from deep last season, making just 1 triple a game on an inefficient 31% shooting. However, the Knicks can still make up for it on other avenues.

With Miles McBride (who made 1.6 triples per game on an effective 41% shooting last season) and Shamet off the bench, they may be able to fill the DDV void.