“Did Not Expect To Be This Good”: When Klay Thompson Revealed His Expectations Coming Into the NBA

Klay Thompson tasted early individual success after entering the NBA in 2011. This quick ascent up the ranks well exceeded the modest expectations he had for himself.

In a 2015 interview with Grantland’s Jonathan Abrams, Thompson confessed that he only expected to be a classic three-and-D guard, who could come off the bench to contribute on both ends of the floor. Instead, the former Warriors star had become a franchise staple by the time of this interview.

“I did not expect to be this good, really. It still shocks me how effective I’ve been in the league so far. I thought I was going to be a good role player, a guy that could shoot and defend a little bit, a three-and-D guy, but now that I can maybe even be a franchise cornerstone truly shocks me. I never thought I’d get to this point.”

When the interview took place, Klay was already the second best player on the Dubs and a huge part of their offense. Later that year, he made his All-Star debut. However, his journey up to that point wasn’t without its challenges.

The California-born came into the league under the tutelage of Mark Jackson. The former head coach’s focus on ball retention and offensive strategies allowed Thompson to thrive.

In each of his three seasons under Jackson, the former Warriors guard shot over 42% from the field and an impressive 40% from three-point range to make his mark. Despite his steep rise, the management started getting other ideas.

Rumors began circulating in the 2014 offseason that the franchise was on the verge of trading Thompson to the Timberwolves to acquire the star center, Kevin Love. However, Thompson’s standout performance in the 2014 FIBA Basketball World Cup put those trade talks to bed.

He averaged 12.7 points per game in the tournament, shooting 52.3% from the field and 41.5% from three-point range. His endeavors even helped Team USA clinch a gold medal and landed him a 4 year, $68.9 million extension from the Warriors.

By this time, the Warriors had parted ways with Jackson. They brought Steve Kerr to lead the team. The rest, as they say, is history.

Klay unlocked his full potential under Kerr

The Warriors’ head coach introduced a more structured offense. He blended the triangle offense, space-and-pace principles, and an uptempo style to maximize the team’s potential. These strategies proved highly effective for Thompson.

On one hand, this system complemented his catch-and-shoot prowess. On the other, it leveraged the constant off-the-ball movement to help him find his favorite spots on the court. His gameplay thus thrived under Kerr as he began averaging over 20 points per season.

By the end of the 2014/15 season, Thompson had solidified his role as a cornerstone of the Warriors. He was pivotal in securing the franchise’s first NBA championship in 40 years. This success continued as he helped lead the team to three more titles over the next seven years.

This journey to the top saw him emerging as a leading figure in the league. During this time, Klay earned five All-Star selections, was named to the All-NBA team twice, and made the All-Defensive team once. He also secured the three-point contest title.

Thompson also shattered several records during his tenure with the Warriors. In 2015, he set the record for the most points in a quarter with 37 against the Kings. The following year, he scored a career-high 60 points in just three quarters against the Pacers. Two years later, ‘headband Klay’ emerged as he sank 14 threes against the Bulls to mark the most three-pointers in a single NBA game.

His recent move to the Mavericks marks the end of a 13-year stint with the Warriors. NBA fans remain eager to see what new milestones Klay will achieve in his fresh royal blue jersey.