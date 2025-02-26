Klay Thompson Honors Doctor Who Repaired His Achilles in 2020 With a 2022 Warriors Championship Ring

Feb 12, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Dallas didn’t get the result they would’ve liked in Los Angeles last night, falling 107-99 to the Lakers. Although the outcome didn’t benefit the team, Mavericks guard Klay Thompson made sure it wasn’t a night of despair. The four-time NBA champion honored the doctor responsible for repairing his torn Achilles with a special 2022 Warriors championship ring.

After Thompson’s rehab for a torn ACL suffered in the 2019 NBA Finals, he, unfortunately, tore his Achilles during a pick-up game. Dr. Richard Ferkel received the task of repairing it.

Following rehab, Thompson prepared to return to action in the middle of the 2021-22 season. Historically, Achilles injuries are career-enders for basketball players. It’s extremely difficult to come back strong following an injury of that magnitude.

Although Thompson wasn’t the same player he once was, he filled in perfectly as the team’s second-leading scorer at 20.4 points per game en route to his fourth title.

After Dallas’ loss to the Lakers, Thompson met with Dr. Ferkel and surprised the doctor with his very own championship ring as a thank-you for saving his career.

Thompson had some heartfelt words for the doctor. He said, “Without you, I would not have been the second-leading scorer on a championship team. I can’t thank you enough, are you kidding me? I didn’t even think that was possible.”

A special moment for Klay Thompson after tonight’s game: He gave a 2022 Warriors championship ring to the legendary Dr. Richard Ferkel, who repaired Klay’s Achilles in Nov. 2020. “Without you, I would not have been the second leading scorer on a championship team, “Thompson… pic.twitter.com/zguQkUdxNw — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) February 26, 2025

The ring was identical to what the players from that 2022 championship roster received. It came in a display case with Dr. Richard Ferkel’s name engraved on the front. The two took a picture together after sharing the heartfelt moment.

During that 2022 title run, Thompson averaged 19.0 points and 3.9 rebounds per game. His most notable performances came in closeout games with 30 points in Game 6 against the Grizzlies and 32 points in Game 5 versus the Mavericks.

Thompason’s staple performances willed the Warriors to the Finals.

Dr. Ferkel is iconic for saving the careers of NBA superstars

Thompson isn’t the first NBA player Dr. Ferkel has worked on. His most famous work was the ankle surgery he completed for Stephen Curry in 2012.

Before Curry ascended to the best three-point shooter ever and one of the league’s greatest players, ankle injuries plagued him. In April of 2012, Dr. Ferkel cleaned out loose debris and scar tissue, and the results, as they say, are history.

Another star on Ferkel’s list is big man Joel Embiid. Ahead of the 2014 NBA Draft, Embiid underwent surgery which involved inserting two screws in his foot. The 7-foot center missed his first two seasons but made an immediate impact once he finally stepped onto an NBA court.

Surgeons like Dr. Richard Ferkel don’t receive the credit they deserve. Thompson’s gesture showcases the importance these medical professionals play in the lives of the best athletes in the world.