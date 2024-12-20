‘Didn’t Care What David Stern Was Saying’: Draymond Green Can’t Fathom Michael Jordan Switching Jerseys Mid Series

Michael Jordan didn’t shock many basketball enthusiasts with his decision to come out of retirement toward the end of the 1994-1995 season. However, the NBA community was surprised to see the Chicago Bulls legend don jersey number 45.

Penny Hardaway talked about the famous story of Jordan switching back to his iconic #23 mid-playoff on the latest episode of ‘The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis’.

“Nick Anderson stole his ball and we won the game off of steal. He came back the next game in the #23,” Hardaway recollected.

The former Orlando Magic star was talking about Game 2 of the 1995 Magic-Bulls series. He shared how MJ’s ego was hurt in the game, which led to him ignoring the NBA’s approval when switching back to his original number.

“That’s MJ, he didn’t care what David Stern, rest in peace, was saying, bro, he was like, ‘I’m rocking this,’” Hardaway added.

Upon hearing this anecdote, Green and Davis had animated reactions, almost refusing to believe it.

“Oh that’s crazy,” Green exclaimed. “That’s savage. Mid-series he changed his number,” BD said.

In Game 1 of the second-round series of the 1995 playoffs, MJ made two critical turnovers late in the game, leading to a 91-94 loss. Along with Nick Anderson’s pivotal steal, Horace Grant’s taunting comment, “#45 ain’t #23,” encouraged Jordan to return to his iconic number. The switch sparked a commanding performance in Game 2.

The Chicago Bulls received a $25,000 penalty for breaking the rule of changing jerseys. But they didn’t care as their MVP was back in form.

Jordan wore #45 for a fresh start

Michael Jordan chose to wear #45 as the symbol of a fresh start for his return to the NBA. He stated that he was finished with #23 because his late father had only seen him play in that number, and he wanted to preserve that memory.

“I went back to #45, obviously, I was just coming back from retirement, my father just passed. He never actually – I had never worn any other number other than #23 in front of him in the NBA. So, I kind of felt like I wanted to start fresh,” Jordan said.

The new jersey number didn’t deliver the usual impact for Jordan. During the regular season, he averaged 26.9 points and 6.9 rebounds per game, which were below his typical standards. In the postseason, across five games, he posted 31 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.

“For whatever reason that didn’t click in terms of luck or just the way I felt,” Jordan revealed.

Switching back to #23 proved to be a blessing, as Jordan went on to win two MVP awards and three more championships in the coming years.