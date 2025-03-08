After Draymond Green’s Unfortunate Comment, Co-Host Baron Davis Says “No Disrespect to Karl Anthony Towns”

Draymond Green is certainly no stranger to being in hot water. However, public opinion on him has completely skewed towards the negative following his latest verbal blunder. On a recent edition of his podcast, he suggested Karl-Anthony Towns ‘ducked’ the Warriors matchup due to his reported ‘tenacious’ relationship with Jimmy Butler which stems from their dust-up back in 2018 as Wolves teammates.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, KAT would go to reveal that he missed the game to attend a close friend’s funeral. His partner, Jordyn Woods, had taken to X to tweet out ‘f*** cancer’ and on her IG story confirmed she had buried one of her closest friend.

“This is one of those moments where I had to be there for my family and be there for the kids that lost somebody really special to them,” stated the 29-year-old center. He would return to the team one game later when the Knicks battled the red-hot Los Angeles Lakers.

It didn’t help that Baron Davis, Dray’s podcast co-host, also weighed in and seemingly agreed with Draymond, saying, “Sh** like that be happening bro. That’s the history of the league.” Both were then seen who was laughing at the thought of KAT ducking Butler.

‘DRAYMOND SHOW’ BLUNDER: Draymond Green went on his podcast claiming that Karl-Anthony Towns missed New York’s matchup with Golden State due to previous beef with Jimmy Butler. This came a day after Towns’ girlfriend Jordyn Woods tweeted “**** cancer” & posted on her Instagram… pic.twitter.com/88EoVHl9gZ — Courtside Buzz (@CourtsideBuzzX) March 7, 2025

The unfortunate comment by Dray was addressed during a recent press conference, where he was told on the spot why KAT had missed the game. “That’s unfortunate, I’m sorry to hear that,” stated Dray. “That sucks.”

While Dray did wish KAT and his family well, he also shamelessly expressed why he said the comment in the first place before plugging that the “Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis” will go on.

Now, Davis has issued his own response. The two-time NBA All-Star took to X and sent his condolences to KAT and his family. The full tweet read, “No disrespect to KAT, condolences to his family.”

No disrespect to KAT , condolences to his family. — Baron Davis (@BaronDavis) March 7, 2025

Neither Dray nor Davis’ statement seem to be going over very well with fans, and for good reason. While both walked back the disrespect talk, their apologies came off as a bit disingenuous according to fans.

Dray plugging his podcast immediately after finding out a man’s friend had passed shows a complete lack of awareness, and Davis going along with reckless speculation only hurts his credibility. This wasn’t a time where Green needed to showcase his ‘stone-cold’ persona and rather embrace his mistakes through compassion and regret.

The Knicks are scheduled to play the Warriors again on Saturday, March 15th. One has to wonder if KAT will be bringing receipts.