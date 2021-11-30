“Didn’t know Scottie Pippen felt that way about Michael Jordan; he hid it well”: Bulls teammate, Bill Wennington, opens up about the relationship between Jordan and Pippen

Bill Wennington reveals that he didn’t know that Scottie Pippen felt a certain type of way about Michael Jordan during their playing days.

Given the fact that the Chicago Bulls won 6 championships in 8 years with Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen at the helm, it would be safe to assume that those two would have quite the solid relationship. However, over two decades following their final championship won together, certain revelations from Pippen’s side have started to surface.

For starters, Scottie has claimed that he did not appreciate the way ‘The Last Dance’ docuseries portrayed Jordan’s teammates on the Bulls, including himself. Now, with the impending release of his new book, ‘Unguarded’, the All-Defensive wing has come out with numerous stances on Michael Jordan.

Some of the most hard-hitting were when he said that Jordan ‘ruined’ the game of basketball in terms of bringing isolation basketball to the forefront.

He would also admit to not liking the fact that ‘His Airness’ was considered to be the ‘GOAT’ when he believes there is no ‘greatest player of all time’, only ‘greatest team of all time’.

Bill Wennington on Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen.

Bill Wennington, though he wasn’t an All-Star by any means, played a solid role as a back-up 5 for the latter 3-peat the Chicago Bulls went on from ‘96 to ‘98. While on the Bulls for all three of those years with Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, Bill claims to have never sniffed out any sense of animosity between the two.

“It’s tough, I didn’t see it back then and I don’t know if I had rose colored blinders on but I didn’t see it. Everyone was getting along; everyone was hanging out together. Scottie has been one of my favorite Bulls teammates. If he really felt that way, he did a great job at hiding it because it didn’t affect us when we were playing.”

It’s tough to get a read on whether or not Pippen is actually revealing things that he felt at the time or if he’s doing all of this for publicity for his new memoir. Given the fact that Michael Jordan has not spoken a word about any of this, fans can be inclined to believe it may be the latter reason.