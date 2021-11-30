“The only time I saw Kawhi Leonard like a robot is on the court”: Fred VanVleet effusively praised the Klaw’s impact on the Toronto Raptors’ championship run

Fred VanVleet discusses his experience with his ex-teammate, Kawhi Leonard, in Toronto Raptors in the 2018-2019 season, where they ended up winning the championship

When healthy, Kawhi Leonard is regarded as the best 2 way player in the current NBA. His emotionless playing style gave birth to the memes of him being a robot.

Kawhi’s errorless offense and one-on-one defense can give an illusion of him being a cyborg. He barely celebrates on any shots, not even on game-winners.

But his ex-teammate from Toronto believes that he’s like that only on the court. Fred VanVleed said ” The only time I saw Kawhi like a robot is on the court”, during his interview on ALL THE SMOKE Podcast.

Kawhi Leonard and his role in the Raptors’ stupendous 2019 championship run

Everyone was in shock when in 2018 Toronto Raptors traded their All-Star Demar Derozan for Kawhi Leonard only for a year. Everybody knew that for Kawhi, it was just a one year pit stop before he goes to LA.

But according to VanVleet, the Klaw gave them confidence that they can win it all. He said, ” from the 1st day of the training camp we knew we had a chance to win the championship”.

Fred VanVleet confirmed that the Klaw is a different person on and off the court. He said, ” he is super funny. He is super regular. He likes to do all the s**t we like to do. He just don’t tell nobody about it”.

It looks to be true when Vanfleet said ” he put fear in everybody hearts on the other team. When we walk into the gym we know we had the best player on the floor every single night.”

Kawhi is a 2 times Finals MVP. He has won 2 times Defensive player of the year consecutively. His playoff performance in 2019 was one of the greatest. He had 14 30- points games that playoff. Only 3 other players have ever scored more than that.

His game-winning shot over Philadephia 76ers was probably the greatest game-winning shot in a game 7.

As of now, Kawhi is out due to his knee surgery in July. He is expected to join the Clippers this season but no official date of comeback has been announced yet. The Clippers will definitely need their Cyborg to terminate their opponents in the playoff.

