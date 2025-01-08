“Didn’t Tax it Much”: Bobby Portis Jr. Kept $500,000 Check Aside For ‘Hard Days’

Last month, the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder to win the NBA Cup. While winning the title itself might be invaluable, players look out for the $500k prize money as well. During a recent appearance on Run It Back, Bobby Portis talked about the money he has received from the competition and what he plans on doing with it.

Advertisement

The Bucks forward was asked by Lou Williams if he had “burned through” the check he received. Surprisingly, Portis has kept every single penny of his $514,971 winnings aside. He revealed that the check came in only a week ago.

Portis said, “I just got the check on the first, so I still got it.” The Bucks star was very pleased to find out that he wouldn’t have to pay a major chunk of his winnings in taxes. He said, “They really didn’t tax it much so I’m kinda thankful and blessed. So, I’m gonna put him up for a little minute, man. For a hard time, man.”

"I just got the check on the first so I still got him. And they really didn't tax it much which I'm thankful for so I'm just gonna put him up for a hard time." 😂@BPortistime is saving his $500K from the NBA Cup for a rainy day WE'RE LIVE ⬇️https://t.co/CfAwAvgFYZ pic.twitter.com/DihPvgxS1W — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) January 7, 2025

Portis said that he would keep the check aside for a while as his shelter for a rainy day or if he wanted to buy something for himself later. “I might find something I want, I might see something down the line I might need,” the 29-year-old said.

The NBA Cup is still gaining relevance in the eyes of players as it’s only been two years since it started. However, the lucrative prize money is what makes them fight hard for the title. While the champions take home over $500k, the runner-ups win $205,988 each. The semifinalists also take home a decent check of over $100k each.

The extra money couldn’t have come up at a better time for Portis as his home was recently burglarized.

Bobby Portis lost some prized possessions in the burglary

Portis joined the Bucks in 2020 and has felt accepted by the community there. However, the November 2024 incident came as a shock to him when his house was burglarized. The Bucks forward posted a clip, recorded from his security camera, on social media and requested people to help him find the perpetrators.

He said, “While I was at my game yesterday, I had a home invasion and they took most of my prized possessions.” He asked the people of Milwaukee to share any information they might have via email and offered a prize money of $40k for every credible information.

I consider Milwaukee my home. Last night, while I was at work, my home was burglarized, and many of my prized possessions were stolen. If you have any tips or info, please send them to info@bobbyportis.com. Rewards for info leading to recovery or arrests! pic.twitter.com/ORNYHxNC1c — Bobby BP Portis (@BPortistime) November 3, 2024

Portis stated that ever since he came to Milwaukee, he has tried to help and uplift the community. He said that he has never felt the kind of love Milwaukee has showered upon him elsewhere in his 10-year-long career.