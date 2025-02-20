Why Has Bobby Portis Jr. Been Suspended 25 Games by the NBA?

Feb 12, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis (9) dribbles against the Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) in the second quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Trouble is brewing in the Brew City, as the NBA has suspended Bucks forward Bobby Portis for 25 games for using a banned substance. This ruling from the league will cause Milwaukee to play nearly the entire rest of the regular season without Portis. NBA insider Chris Haynes was the one responsible for breaking the news.

Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has missed the last six games due to injury. Fortunately for the Bucks, Portis has held his own, filling in for the two-time MVP. In his last five games, he is averaging 16.4 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game on 44.7% shooting from the field. It seems a portion of his production may be attested to his use of an illegal substance.

In Haynes’ report of the news, he reveals that Portis wasn’t aware that he consumed the substance. and said, “I just received some very unfortunate news… Bobby Portis Jr. will be suspended 25 games for unknowingly taking a substance on the league’s banned list.”

BREAKING: Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis Jr. to be suspended 25 games for taking a banned substance, sources tell me. #haynesbriefs Brought to you by @Nuna_USA pic.twitter.com/oJD6YCo3cN — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 20, 2025

Shortly after Haynes’ report, NBA insider Shams Charania spoke with Portis’ agent Mark Bartelstein. In his conversation with ESPN, he revealed the events that took place, leading to the 2021 NBA champion’s suspension.

“Bobby unintentionally took a pain medication called Tramadol, thinking he was taking a pain medication called Toradol,” Bartelstein said. “Toradol is an approved pain medication that he has used previously and that teams and players use for pain and inflammation at times.”

“Tramadol, however, is not an approved pain medication and was just recently added to the banned substance list this past spring,” he added.

This development is unfortunate for the Bucks. Following their deadline moves, they finally were in full health and ready to make strides toward the postseason. Instead, Portis’ suspension will negatively impact their team’s success.

Bucks’ playoff hopes take a significant hit

The Bucks have 29 regular season games remaining, with Portis to miss 25 of them. This is one of the worst-case scenarios for the team as they look to form a greater sense of cohesion. The absence of Portis won’t be easy to compensate.

Although Portis comes off the bench, he is on many nights the third most important player on the team. Before Kuzma joined the team, Portis was third in scoring among the roster this season. It will be difficult for the Bucks to replace his production of 16.3 points, and 8.3 rebounds on 46.3% shooting from the field.

Players like Andre Jackson Jr., Taurean Prince, and Gary Trent Jr. will need to shoulder a greater offensive burden. Milwaukee’s ability to respond to this adversity will speak volumes for this season and their uncertain future moving forward.