Dipping Into His $400,000,00 Fortune For A 39 Inch Koi Fish, Shaquille O’Neal Revealed Gorillas Went Crazy After Seeing Him

Shaquille O’Neal loves to live an extraordinary life, and his net worth of $400,000,000 allows him to indulge in his wildest imagination. Not long ago, Shaq bought an enormous 39-inch koi fish. Always fond of animals, Shaq has owned a variety of them in his huge estate and loves to visit them at zoos. Recently in an interview, Shaq talked about his interactions with gorillas every time he visits a zoo.

In June 2023, the big man decided to purchase the largest koi fish one can find. Due to the help of his connections, he had a pond built on his property that could house the creature. However, what’s amusing is that he bought fish to troll his friend and ‘NBA on TNT‘ colleague – Charles Barkley, and decided to name the fish after the former NBA Hall of Famer.

Shaquille O’Neal talks about his interactions with Gorillas

In an Instagram post shared by ‘Streak Wealth’, Shaquille O’Neal talked about his fascination with animals and his regular visits to zoos. In fact, in 2001, the big man had once gone to the zoo during the NBA Finals series in Philadelphia. According to him, the gorillas seem to have a special fascination with the NBA superstar and go crazy every time they see him. Here is what he said, as seen in the Instagram post by @streakwealth

“Every zoo that I went to in the world, all the gorillas look at me and they go crazy.”

The former NBA superstar also owned a sugar glider at one point in time. The animal usually seems so tiny and appears to be even smaller when in the hands of the 7ft 1inch superstar. The creature seemed terrified when Shaq held him in his hands, and one feared for its life if he decided to close his fist.

Shaquille O’Neal admitted to owning tigers

If 39-inch koi fish and sugar gliders did not convince you of Shaq’s fascination with exotic animals, the following would definitely take you aback. In 2015, Shaq admitted to owning two white tigers. He had purchased them as cubs in 2005 and has since been looked after on a farm in Florida.

The Big Aristotle had expressed his love for tigers on numerous occasions. But no one would have thought that he would go and purchase the exotic animal. The tigers are taken care of by experts employed by Shaq and given the utmost care.

