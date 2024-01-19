Disregarding The Bucks And 76ers As Threats, Charles Barkley Claims Pascal Siakam’s Pacers Trade Leads Them Straight To The Celtics

After a recent blockbuster NBA trade, the Indiana Pacers have acquired the services of Pascal Siakam from the Toronto Raptors. As it did for many others, the move excited Charles Barkley as the sports analyst reflected on its importance in the latest episode of Inside the NBA. He then went as far as to disregard the Milwaukee Bucks and the Philadephia 76ers as the Pacers’ competition before putting them in the same bracket as the Boston Celtics.

Shedding light on the Raptors’ 2019 championship run, Barkley told his co-panelist, Kenny Smith, “He was the second-best player when they won the championship. Go look at the numbers”. The move thus delighted the 60-year-old, as he openly stated, “This ain’t a good trade for the Pacers, this is a great trade,” praising the franchise’s mentality.

Following this, Chuck highlighted how it eliminated the Pacers’ competition in the Eastern Conference to a large extent. “You’re not afraid of the Bucks, we own the Bucks. We beat them pretty much every time we played them this year. The 76ers, I think they need another piece. We only got to beat the Boston Celtics,” he mentioned.

Sir Charles then further elaborated on his stance as he analyzed each title contender individually. “The Bucks are not playing well,” he stated before adding, “They gave 140 points the other night. You can’t give up 140 points and win in the NBA”. Coming to one of his former employers, the 1993 MVP stated, “My Sixers, I think they need another player. I really do”.

The 6ft 6″ NBA icon then further backed Siakam to succeed with his newest recruiter after 8-year-long service to the Raptors. “His numbers only gonna get better cause he playing with better players,” he declared. Barkley thus predicted a rapid improvement for the Indiana franchise, mentioning, “I think they could get to two or three”.

His statements regarding the Bucks and the 76ers carried a certain volume as both teams have looked far from convincing at times. The Bucks in particular rank 22nd in defensive rating while the 76ers remain on the lookout for their third star. Barkley thus pointed out this void as an opportunity for the Pacers to climb up the ladder. So he backed the 29-year-old as just the player to make it happen for the franchise following his past achievements with the Raptors.

The ball is now in Pascal Siakam’s court

Averaging 22.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game, the 6ft 8″ star caught the eyes yet again this season. So, the Indiana organization displayed interest in securing his services as they required a power forward on their roster. His numbers indicate how his inclusion could truly become a game-changer for the team amidst the severity of the challenges.

Interestingly, the Pacers have players who can complement the gameplay of the 2019 Most Improved Player. With a point guard of Tyrese Haliburton‘s caliber running the backcourt and a center of Myles Turner‘s skill and stature protecting the paint, Siakam could embrace a free role. Alongside that, his ability to score points in transition (5.9 per game) could enhance the playmaking skills of Tyrese as well.

So, the trade seemed a beneficial one for the Pacers on a surface level, as Barkley too pointed out. Yet, the reality often turns out to become a different one in the NBA. Thus, this move carries to potential to change the fate of the organization for either better or worse. Which direction it eventually takes would be an interesting aspect to look forward to in the coming months.