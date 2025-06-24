Paul George Questions Pacers’ Game 3 Tyrese Haliburton Decision While Discussing Devastating Achilles Tear

Tyrese Haliburton’s Achilles tear has been the main talking point of the NBA Finals, with many players and analysts providing their own opinion on how the Pacers should’ve handled their point guard’s injury. Now, Paul George, a former Pacer, has stepped in with his own two cents and provided a relatively level-headed opinion.

On ‘Podcast P’, the former 10th overall pick claimed that the decision to play through injury ultimately lies with the player, and not anyone else. He did add that for the player to make an informed decision, he needs to have a good relationship with his medical staff and the team, and added that the Pacers should’ve probably rested Haliburton in Game 3.

Hali added a huge 22-11-9 night in the third game, and along with Bennedict Mathurin’s 27 points, led the Pacers to a 2-1 lead in the series. However, he was spotted limping after Game 2, which is why George believes the Pacers could’ve taken the risk of resting him for their first home game.

“I think at the end of the day, it falls on the player,” he said. “But I do think there needs to be a better relationship among the player and the training staff, and the front office. But in this situation, you not gonna hold nobody out of a Game 7. I was like Indy should probably sit him Game 3.”

While he has a point, it’s hard to say whether the Pacers would’ve won Game 3 with Haliburton not playing, so his speculation remains just that.

PG also brought up Kevin Durant’s Achilles tear in the 2019 Finals, claiming that no player is going to willingly sit out of a Finals series, but if injuries could be predicted, then the decision to play comes down to the player and the team’s training staff.

While George has had his say on Haliburton’s unfortunate injury, the Pacers’ All-Star released his own statement after undergoing successful surgery.

Tyrese Haliburton doesn’t regret starting Game 7

In a long and heartfelt X post, Haliburton posted a photo of himself in a hospital bed, and penned a letter to Indy fans. He started off by describing his frustration and not being able to finish the job in Game 7, and claimed that if given the opportunity to redo the incident, he’d do the same thing again.

“And honestly, right now, torn Achilles and all, I don’t regret it. I’d do it again, and again after that, to fight for this city and my brothers. For the chance to do something special.”

Man. Don’t know how to explain it other than shock. Words cannot express the pain of this letdown. The frustration is unfathomable. I’ve worked my whole life to get to this moment and this is how it ends? Makes no sense. Now that I’ve gotten surgery, I wish I could count the… pic.twitter.com/UyY0iFEp6Z — Tyrese Haliburton (@TyHaliburton22) June 24, 2025

He also quoted one of his heroes, Kobe Bryant, who had torn his own Achilles in his career, and said, There are far greater issues/challenges in the world then a torn achilles. Stop feeling sorry for yourself, find the silver lining and get to work with the same belief, same drive and same conviction as ever.”

With this surgery now successfully done, Haliburton will have to focus on rehabilitating his ankle and making sure he’s fully ready to return. Achilles injuries usually keep players out for a year, which means there’s very little chance we’ll see the Pacers guard for the entirety of the 2025-26 season.