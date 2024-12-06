“Do Something That I Couldn’t Do”: Dwyane Wade’s Daughter Zaya Encourages Sister Kaavia to Pursue Basketball

Last year, Dwyane Wade became a minority owner in the WNBA’s Chicago Sky. He has since maintained an active involvement with the franchise, and it might bear fruit for his family a decade or so down the line. D-Wade revealed that his and Gabrielle Union’s daughter, Kaavia James, has recently started her foray into basketball.

“To be able to share something with my youngest child, it’s been pretty cool,” the 42-year-old shared on his podcast. “She loves doing anything I love to do and basketball is something I love, and she knows it right? And so now she’s like, ‘Let’s go workout!’”

Zaire Wade, Dwyane’s oldest, was the first to follow in his father’s footsteps. He played at Sierra Canyon alongside Bronny James and even made it to the NBA’s G-League through the Salt Lake City Stars in 2021. Notably, D-Wade also invested in the Utah Jazz that year.

Now, the three-time NBA champion can provide the same stepping stones to his youngest daughter. Kaavia already has the support of her sister, Zaya.

“Today, me, her and Zaya were actually out there. I showed Zaya, like ‘Zaya, look at your sister.’ And Zaya was like, she’s like, ‘Go ahead, do something that I couldn’t do. Carry on.’ Zaya’s crazy,” the father of five said smiling proudly.

Though Kaavia is just six years old, her early life has been well documented by the Wade family. Her parents even run an Instagram account on her behalf to give her an early start in stardom. But one thing that has notably been missing from her feed is basketball, which will now be fulfilled.

Dwyane Wade values nothing more than his family

The most recent update from the Wade family captured Kaavia’s sixth birthday. On November 7th, D-Wade and Gabrielle Union pulled out all stops to throw their daughter a lavish Barbie-themed party.

“You are a miracle who has blessed everyone with your kindness, compassion, elite humor, and your loving soul. You are a gift to your family, blood and chosen and so many people across the world,” Wade and Union wrote on Instagram.

Zaya, Dahveon Morris, and Zaire, Dwyane’s older children, were all in attendance to help their youngest sibling celebrate her big day.

Since his retirement, the Flash has shown a steadfast commitment to his family. Last year, the family even moved from Florida to California to provide a safer environment for Zaya.

Now, with Kaavia picking up the basketball, we can only expect more heartwarming highlights from her Hall of Fame father.