Dwyane Wade Shows ‘Mattel’ Love For Decking Out Daughter Kaavia’s Birthday In Barbies

Fans of the Wade family have closely followed the life of Kaavia James Union-Wade. The youngest member of their family is also the most adorable and deserving of the best birthday parties and her parents ensured she got exactly that.

Advertisement

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union welcomed their only child together on November 7th, 2018. Though the birth date is shared between Kaavia and D-Wade’s mother, JoLinda, it was the young one’s sixth birthday that took the spotlight this year with an extravagant barbie-themed bash.

The Flash and Gabrielle pulled out all the stops to make their daughter’s day as special as possible. And that seemed to include a collaboration with a $562 billion company, Mattel, who helped make the party look like a true-to-life fairytale.

Wade on IG celebrating his daughter's birthday pic.twitter.com/pZe6x3N8aK — tragicpatek (@tragicpatek) November 11, 2024

Along with lots of Barbie-related gifts, the party was also clad in Barbie designs. From custom decals on coffee cups to face-painted Barbie tattoos, Kaavia enjoyed everything the brand had to offer.

Hilariously, Mattel also sent life-sized boxes for her parents Dwyane and Gabrielle, who posed as Barbie and Ken behind Kaavia. The three-time NBA champion, in a festive mood, donned a blue jacket and pants to contrast his wife’s pink outfit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaavia James Union Wade (@kaaviajames)

The Hall of Famer’s children, Zaya Wade, Dahveon Morris, and Zaire Wade all showed up to the party to celebrate the special occasion.

For D-Wade, who was recently memorialized outside Kaseya Center, it has always been a focus to celebrate his family as much as they celebrate his accomplishments.

Dwyane Wade takes being a father very seriously

“It’s all about, you know, my kids,” the 13-time All-Star shared on his podcast earlier this year. “I’m so in love with my kids. They all got the best versions of me. I wanted my child to go through life to feel that she can do anything in this world,” he expressed.

It’s what his mother and sister did for him, and with the wealth he has generated through his basketball career, the Flash wants to pass it forward to the next generation of Wades.

In 2021, he invested to become a part-owner of the Utah Jazz, the same franchise that gave his son, Zaire, a shot to play with their G-League team. Two years later, he honored his mother’s love for the WNBA by investing in his hometown team, the Chicago Sky.

Even when it isn’t his daughter’s birthday, D-Wade can be seen spending quality time with Kaavia, performing in dancing reels with the six-year-old, and participating in her various fancies. He doesn’t just see it as his responsibility to his family, but to his community too, as he seeks to set an example for others in his position.