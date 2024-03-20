Doc Rivers Places Kobe Bryant ‘Closest’ to Michael Jordan, Describes His Favorite Feature

The Michael Jordan comparisons in the NBA are endless. Over the years, several players have been deemed the next MJ, but we haven’t seen anyone who could surpass the Bulls legend. The closest thing to MJ the world has ever witnessed was the late, great Kobe Bryant. Recently, the Bucks’ head coach Doc Rivers, during an appearance on the Sloane Knows Podcast, co-signed this popular narrative.

Rivers was asked about his experience coaching against Kobe and if he had special plans to restrict the five-time NBA champion. He said that he would refer to the best player on both sides combined as the “ace of spades”, and every time he faced the Lakers, as a coach, the Mamba was the ace of spades for the matchup.

Rivers added that his plans against Kobe involved trying to affect his game as much as possible by being more physical against him and restricting him from scoring. The 62-year-old then compared Kobe to the great Michael Jordan.

He said,

“He was as close to Michael in my opinion as there ever been. That didn’t mean…guys can’t be better but I’m just saying his makeup. Everything he did, reminded you of Michael. Even later in his career, you know he went to the mid post-game, just everything.”

Rivers revealed that the thing he loved the most about Kobe was his brain and basketball IQ. Another thing that he had in common with MJ was the intensity with which he approached the game. He said, “He was a cold blooded killer and I love players like that.”

While a lot has been said and seen about MJ and his competitiveness, Kobe was a treat to watch when he danced around the court. A fierce scorer and hunger for winning were some things that were common between the two greats, even MJ admitted that.

Michael Jordan said Kobe Bryant could beat him 1-on-1

For MJ, it was all about winning games, championships, and being the best in the world. During his illustrious career, he showed how much he cared about being the best. However, even for someone as driven as him, his little brother Kobe Bean Bryant was the only person he acknowledged could beat him in a 1-on-1 game.

During an interview on Sports Center, MJ unveiled why he believed Kobe could get the best of him if they went head-to-head.

Jordan listed out the players he would like to play 1-on-1 with, he said,

“That list is very long. Start off with Jerry West, Elgin Baylor, Kobe Bryant in his prime, LeBron in his prime, D Wade in his prime, Melo, that’s a good start and I don’t think I’d lose. Other than Kobe Bryant because he steals all my moves.”

That’s as great a compliment as someone could get from Jordan, and Kobe might be the only person to have ever received that.