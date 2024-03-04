Does Caitlin Clark Have Siblings and Other FAQs About the Iowa Star’s Family

Mar 3, 2024; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark (22) signs autographs for fans after the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Clark broke the NCAA basketball all-time scoring record during the second quarter. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Does Caitlin Clark Have Siblings?

Yes, Caitlin Clark has two brothers who are also involved in sports. Like Clark, both of her brothers have also been involved with sporting activities in Iowa and studied at Dowling Catholic High School.

Who are Caitlin Clark’s Brothers?

Caitlin Clark has two brothers. Her elder brother is Blake Clark, who has a major in Industrial Engineering at the University of Iowa, the same college as his sister. The youngest in the family, Colin Clark, graduated from Dowling Catholic High School in 2023.

Do Caitlin Clark’s siblings play any sports?

Yes, both siblings of Caitlin Clark have played sports. Clark’s elder brother Blake Clark was a standout athlete for Iowa’s Downing Catholic High School football team. He graduated from the High School in 2019 and joined the Iowa State Football program. At 6’2”, he played QB for the squad but never tallied big-time minutes before he became the holder.

Caitlin’s younger brother, Colin, has followed in the footsteps of her sister and is a hooper.

Who are Caitlin Clark’s Father and Mother?

Anne Nizzi-Clark gave birth to Caitlin Clark on January 22, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. She is a former marketing executive and her father, Bob Nizzi, was the football coach at Dowling Catholic High School.

Caitlin Clark’s father’s name is Brent Clark. Brent has played a foundational role in Clark’s hooping journey and has a sports background himself.

What do Caitlin Clark’s Parents do for a living?

After a successful sports career at Simpson College, Caitlin Clark’s father Brent Clark took a turn to the marketing profession. He is currently working in sales at Concentric International, which is an industrial equipment supplier in Des Moines, Iowa.

Meanwhile, her mother Anne Nizzi-Clark, like her father Brent, also worked in marketing. She worked for two insurance agencies, Delta Dental and American Enterprise Group. Currently, she is involved with her daughter’s Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals in partnership with CC22 Ventures LLC.

Is Caitlin Clark Catholic?

Her high school alma mater, Dowling Catholic High School, indicates that Caitlin Clark has catholic roots. In fact, the website of the Catholic Diocese of Des Moines has a page dedicated to celebrating her legacy. Her pastor, Father Joe Pines, while lauding her achievements remarked how “Catholic education is about formation of the whole person, not just the mind. Obviously, athletics is a big part of that as well.”

In 2018, while discussing her routine, high-school standout Caitlin Clark told a Des Moines news daily the importance of faith. She stated, “We get to live our faith every day. Dowling starts every day with prayer and ends every day with prayer.”

Did Caitlin Clark’s parents play any sport?

Caitlin Clark’s father Brent Clark was a dual athlete in baseball and basketball during his college years at Simpson College, Iowa. He was a four-year letterman in both sports at the college from 1985 to 1988.

While her mother Anne Nizzi-Clark is the daughter of a football coach, it is unclear if she had a keen involvement in sports like the rest of the family.