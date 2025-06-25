Does Cooper Flagg Have a Twin Brother? Meet His Brothers Ace and Hunter

Apr 5, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) shoots a free throw against the Houston Cougars during the second half in the semifinals of the men’s Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Cooper Flagg’s life will be forever changed after tonight. The Duke product is poised to take the league by storm as the most highly anticipated prospect in the 2025 NBA Draft. At 6’8″ with elite athleticism, court vision and defensive instincts, the 18-year-old forward has already drawn comparisons to some of the league’s all-time greats. After dominating his freshman season and impressing in pre-draft workouts, Flagg is a lock to be the No. 1 overall pick to the Dallas Mavericks.

Cooper Flagg’s siblings

The multifaceted big man has the potential to be a generational talent, but he’s far from being the only hooper in his family. Cooper has two brothers, a fraternal twin, Ace, and an older brother, Hunter. The twins spent the 2023-24 season playing together at Monteverde Academy before Ace transferred to Greensboro Day School for his senior campaign.

Ace may not be the surefire prospect Cooper is, but he’s forging his own path in the sport. While Cooper reclassified and is set to be the youngest top pick since LeBron James in 2003, Ace completed a full four-year high school career. A three-star recruit ranked 74th among power forwards, he’s set to begin his college journey at the University of Maine for the 2025-26 season.

Hunter, meanwhile, was a senior in high school during the twins’ freshman year at Nokomis Regional High School, where the trio won the Maine Class B championship game. Hunter also attends the University of Maine as a junior, where he’s studying sports management.

Cooper Flagg’s parents

The Flagg boys didn’t magically become star athletes. Both of their parents have backgrounds in sports as well. Their mother, Kelly Flagg, a native of Newport, Maine, was a standout hooper at Nokomis High who was known for her all-around game and competitive drive.

She went on to play at the University of Maine, where the 5’10” forward won three conference titles and served as team captain in 1999. Kelly was part of a historic team that upset Stanford in the NCAA tournament. After college, she coached the Nokomis girls varsity team and passed her love of basketball to her three sons.

Ralph Flagg, like his wife, attended Nokomis Regional High. He played college basketball at Maine Technical College (now Eastern Maine Community College). He met Kelly after graduating, while he was playing in a men’s league at the community center, and they connected through their shared passion for the sport.

The Flaggs clearly have basketball in their blood. And now, after years of hard work and dedication from the entire family, Cooper will have the opportunity to represent his family on the game’s biggest stage.