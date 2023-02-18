“You’re reffing like Marc Davis and S**t”: Giannis Antetokounmpo banters with Richard Jefferson while Coaching Team Dwyane Wade

The NBA All-Star Weekend has officially started with its first event in Utah. The Celebrity All-Star game saw Team Ryan playing against Team Dwyane Wade.

Wade, who was named as one of the four NBA finalists in the 2023 Hall of Fame class, is not coaching his team. Instead, the Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is coaching Wade’s team.

During the game, Antetokounmpo walked to Richard Jefferson, who was refereeing the game and started to roast the former NBA player. The Greek Freak’s dig at Jefferson, though humorous, was a direct attack on a particular referee.

Also read: “Shaquille O’Neal Will Just Give Me Stuff He’s Endorsing!”: Charles Barkley Predicts What Inside the NBA Co-Workers Might Get Him for 60th Birthday

Giannis Antetokounmpo taunts Richard Jefferson

During the game, Giannis probably disliked one of Jeffereson’s calls and walked up to him to complain. The 7ft star then went on to rant about how bad a job the ESPN Analyst was doing as the referee. He then went on to compare Jefferson to NBA referee Marc Davis. Amusingly, the entire interaction was caught by Jefferson’s mic.

Giannis: “You’re out here reffing like Marc Davis and sh*t!”

Giannis: “You’re out here reffing like Marc Davis and sh*t!” Richard Jefferson: “I’m mic’d up, bro!” 😂 pic.twitter.com/0dNoRX8Xr6 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 18, 2023

Richard responded by telling Giannis he was mic’d up. However, it was too late by then, Giannis had already said what he wanted to until then. This is exactly why Giannis is admired and loved by fans from all over the world. Giannis is entertaining without even trying.

Lucky for him, Team Dwyane emerged victorious because Miz’s half-court shot was discounted. Giannis then picked up the ball and ran away.

Also read: “LeBron James Is the New GOAT”: Michael Jordan Snubbed by Twitter Map Research in the ‘Best Ever’ Debate