“The More You Don’t Think About It”: Jonathan Kuminga Describes How Not ‘Overthinking’ Is Helping His 3-Point Shot

It may just be pre-season, but the Warriors are already breaking records. They surpassed their regular season mark (27) for most three-pointers converted in a game by knocking down 28 deep-range shots against the Kings yesterday. Surprisingly, Jonathan Kuminga stepped up from behind the arc, making 4 of his 7 three-point attempts.

Last season, the Congolese forward hit just 32.8% of his 1.7 catch-and-shoot three-pointers, far below the league average. It’s an area the Dubs have addressed over the off-season as he made three long-range shots off the catch against Sacramento.

Kuminga shared the advice he received from head coach, Steve Kerr, as he prepared to increase his volume. “Actually, Coach wants me to take the ones that are open and not think about it. Cause the more you don’t think about it, the more you make them. So that’s just my goal,” the 22-year-old explained.

With Klay Thompson’s shooting touch and proficiency leaving the team, a step up from Jonathan Kuminga would help Golden State fill that offensive vacuum. JK would have to remember to not overthink when shooting the ball.

Though Buddy Hield will also make up for the loss of Klay to an extent, the Warriors have always played their best basketball with shooters flanking Stephen Curry. It’s part of the reason that, despite his explosive and efficient finishing, Kuminga has faced criticism for clunking up the spacing around Steph.

Jonathan Kuminga’s shooting woes, and how he plans to overcome them

Over his three seasons in the NBA, Jonathan Kuminga is averaging just 2.2 three-point attempts per game. Since the 2021 draft, his three-point attempts have remained very close to that number, while his overall field goal attempts have risen from 6.6 per game as a rookie, to 11.6 last season.

This means that 33% of Kuminga’s shot diet as a rookie came from beyond the arc while last season, it accounted for less than 19% of his offense. Entering the final year of his contract, the former 7th pick is now a big contender to become the Warriors’ second option and a big part of his responsibilities will be knocking down shots from range.

That’s probably why Coach Kerr is urging the Congolese youngster to shoot with more resolve this season. A few weeks ago, the now-blond forward talked to the San Francisco Standard about his progress over the off-season.

“I’m definitely confident,” Kuminga remarked. “And I just can’t wait to go out there and show people what I’ve been working on and stuff…And I feel like shooting 3s, I’ve gotten so much better shooting.”

His pre-season showing against the Kings is certainly proof of the hard work Kuminga has put in. He converted an impressive 57.1% of his shots from deep as the Warriors scorched the nets with a franchise-record 28 three-pointers.