“Does Kevin Durant want James Harden out of Brooklyn?!”: NBA Twitter reacts as the 2x Finals MVP liked a post about the Beard being afraid about asking a trade to the Sixers

Nets’ superstar Kevin Durant likes a tweet regarding James Harden being afraid to ask for a trade, NBA Twitter reacts to the same

The NBA Trade Deadline for the 2021-22 season is today, at 3 PM ET. The drama and tension in the air is building up, and everyone expects some major news in the next few hours. The main location where everyone has their eyes fixed is Brooklyn. A few weeks ago, there were some rumors that James Harden wants to play with Joel Embiid in Philly. Since then, the Nets have been on a 9-game losing streak.

From what was expected to be an offseason move, the same has been shifted to a potential trade deadline move. Not too long ago, Adrian Wojnarowski reported that James Harden is afraid to ask for a trade.

“I’m told that James Harden wants a trade to the 76ers. He wants it to happen today prior to the trade deadline. But he has resisted formally requesting that trade with the Nets organization.” —@wojespn pic.twitter.com/Qo954XH0vg — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) February 10, 2022

Also Read: “‘My boy’ is the Real Magician this year!”: Patrick Beverley calls out Russell Westbrook saying all he does is run around and trick people

In midst of all that, Kevin Durant, who earlier conveyed his wish for Harden to stay, might have changed his mind. He liked a post sharing the Woj news, and that has led to quite some speculations.

As you will likely see 1000 other people tweet, Kevin Durant liked an Instagram post regarding the Harden report from Woj this morning pic.twitter.com/CG96qsH7H2 — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) February 10, 2022

“Kevin Durant wants James Harden gone!”: NBA Twitter reacts

NBA Twitter was quick to pounce on Kevin Durant liking the post. There were mixed reactions everywhere, but the sentiment was that KD wants the Beard out of Brooklyn.

Kevin Durant wants James Harden gone, he’s done w his bs https://t.co/IsNN2GX6vk — Dubs(41-14) (@dubs3000) February 10, 2022

I’m glad KD is firing a little shade, I’d be so unbelievably fed up with all this if I was him https://t.co/dJ6GWxkW54 — Josh Eberley🇨🇦 (@JoshEberley) February 10, 2022

As we have seen with many other incidents, KD is an “are you with me or against me” if the answer is the latter, he’s immediately able to flitch the switch. https://t.co/DIBPJamtlb — Mr. BRB and S-Dot (@LetsTalkNBA) February 10, 2022

Also Read: “Kyrie Irving or Ben Simmons, who can take the shot first?”: NBA Twitter reacts to rumors of James Harden being annoyed with the former LeBron teammate’s vaccination status and unavailability for home games

@the_kevstaaa So KD’s as done with this as we are? Can’t say I blame him if that’s the case. https://t.co/DQfgHcIty5 — Straight Edge Devastator 🦁 (@NJLentity) February 10, 2022

Actively wants James Harden off his team and is a huge fan of Caitlin Clark, I become a bigger KD fan every day https://t.co/iLWcvcWYph — dave (@IowaHoopsDave) February 10, 2022

Reports indicated that James Harden did not travel with the team to Washington to face the Wizards. Well, we’ll know for sure what the final situation would be within the next 3 hours.

However, if the Nets don’t end up trading Harden, things may get a little awkward in the locker room.