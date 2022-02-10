Basketball

“Kyrie Irving or Ben Simmons, who can take the shot first?”: NBA Twitter reacts to rumors of James Harden being annoyed with the former LeBron teammate’s vaccination status and unavailability for home games

"Kyrie Irving or Ben Simmons, who can take the shot first?": NBA Twitter reacts to rumors of James Harden being annoyed with the former LeBron teammate's vaccination status and unavailability for home games
Amulya Shekhar

Previous Article
“Nets want much more than just Ben Simmons for James Harden”: Sixers and Brooklyn shockingly look to exchange the likes of Seth Curry, Matisse Thybulle, and Patty Mills
Next Article
Sydney Cricket Ground weather: What is SCG weather forecast for Australia vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I?
NBA Latest Post
“It’s like the first day of school, you’re the new kid”: Caris LeVert details his emotions of suiting up as a Cavalier for the first time
“It’s like the first day of school, you’re the new kid”: Caris LeVert details his emotions of suiting up as a Cavalier for the first time

Caris LeVert compares his debut for the Cleveland Cavaliers as “the new kid” in the…