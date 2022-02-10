“Kyrie Irving or Ben Simmons, who can take the shot first?”: NBA Twitter reacts to rumors of James Harden being annoyed with the former LeBron teammate’s vaccination status and unavailability for home games

NBA Twitter reacts to a recent New York Post article that claims James Harden was internally open about his problems with Kyrie’s vaccination status.

There is a mess of different proportions going on both in Philadelphia and in Brooklyn. While Kyrie Irving seems to have made his mind up about not getting the Covid-19 vaccine, Ben Simmons has wilfully disinvolved himself from everything related to the 76ers.

The Kyrie Irving situation is the one that seems to be more volatile at the moment. Once the difference-maker in the only 3-1 comeback ever made in the NBA Finals, Irving’s love for basketball seems overridden by other things.

He’s standing up for non-issues and sending cryptic messages to the media despite being one of the most loved NBA players. He’s also not getting a vaccine dose that several hundred million people have taken without side-effects.

It seems James Harden has made his own, reportedly harsh thoughts about Irving’s unavailability known in the Brooklyn Nets camp. Or so New York Post claims.

Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons catch strays on trade deadline day as James Harden rumors dominate headlines

NBA Twitter is on high alert as the trade deadline day is about to wind down. And it’s James Harden and his reported discontent which everyone is talking about. There are at least 36.4k tweets about the Nets superstar’s rumored trade to Philly at the time of writing.

Quite a few of them are attempting to make the trade work in terms of salary matching and such concerns. Others, mostly humorous, are in full-on roast mode.

Kyrie Irving or Ben Simmons, who would take the shot first? — Dubs(41-14) (@dubs3000) February 10, 2022

Windhorst: “The Harden trade is happening, it’s just details right now” Woj: “There are no negotiations going on about James Harden right now” pic.twitter.com/myscWWJUF5 — (@Three_Cone) February 9, 2022