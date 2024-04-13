“Does MJ Beat the 6 Teams LeBron Lost to?”: Fan Puts Skip Bayless’ Michael Jordan Beliefs to the Test

Noted LeBron James critic and avid Michael Jordan enthusiast, Skip Bayless doesn’t let any opportunity to downplay the Los Angeles Lakers superstar’s greatness slide. So when the analyst was presented with a chance to talk down on James and prop Jordan while fielding questions on the latest episode of the Skip Bayless podcast, he unsurprisingly went all-in.
One of his listeners asked, “Could Michael Jordan beat the six NBA Finals teams LeBron lost to?” Bayless compared James’ first NBA Finals battle against the San Antonio Spurs to Jordan and the Chicago Bulls facing off against the Larry Bird-led Boston Celtics in the first round of the 1986 playoffs. The Bulls were swept 3-0, but the series is fondly remembered for Jordan’s Game 2 heroics in Boston. He finished the game with 63 points, six assists, five rebounds, three steals, and two blocks, prompting Bird to give him the ultimate compliment during a post-game interview with the Boston Globe,
“I think he’s God disguised as Michael Jordan. He is the most awesome player in the NBA. Today in Boston Garden, on national TV, in the playoffs, he put on one of the greatest shows of all time. I couldn’t believe anybody could do that against the Boston Celtics.”
