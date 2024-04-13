“Does MJ Beat the 6 Teams LeBron Lost to?”: Fan Puts Skip Bayless’ Michael Jordan Beliefs to the Test

Bayless, a Spurs fan, claimed that the 1986 Bulls with a young Jordan would’ve suffered the same fate as 23-year-old James and the Cavaliers. While he was measured in his approach when discussing the Lakers superstar’s first Finals loss, the rest didn’t follow suit. Bayless claimed the 1998 Bulls would’ve easily beaten the 2011 Dallas Mavericks, the 2014 San Antonio Spurs, and the 2015 Golden State Warriors.

The 72-year-old then stopped explaining and simply claimed that the 1998 Bulls would’ve beaten the Kevin Durant-led 2017 and 2018 Warriors. While it doesn’t make sense that the same team – the 1998 Bulls – would face five different teams across eight years, in the analyst’s hypothetical scenario it did and beat them all.

Although the question was thought-provoking, it seemed like Bayless turned it into an opportunity to run a PR campaign for the 1998 Bulls team.

Andre Iguodala makes his picks between the Bulls and the Warriors

The 2017 Warriors featuring Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, won the NBA title, many dubbed them the best team in NBA history. However, others claimed they were at best second behind the 1996 Chicago Bulls which went 72-10 in the regular season and won the NBA title.

Andre Iguodala, who won four NBA titles with the Warriors, also chimed in on the debate and made his pick. In an episode of the Point Forward podcast, the retired star told Evan Turner,

“I’m picking the Bulls, I’m not even arguing with you because any team with Michael Jordan on it, I’m picking. Except for 2012 [US Men’s Olympic Basketball Team] vs. the ’92 Dream Team. I’m not picking the ’92 team, I’m picking us even though the ’92 team had MJ.”

Iguodala, a key contributor to the 2017 Warriors roster, suggesting that the 1996 Bulls is the best team of all time holds a lot more weight than Bayless’ hasty run-through of Jordan destroying every team LeBron James lost to in the NBA Finals during his career.