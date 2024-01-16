Does Shaq Own Carnival? What Is The Link Between Shaquille O’Neal And The Cruise Line?

Shaquille O’Neal is not only known for being a great basketball player but also for being an intelligent businessman. With his intelligent investments, Shaq has managed to create a financial empire for himself. O’Neal has had multiple contributing factors to his $400 million net worth, endorsements being one of those. Being an extremely admired personality, high-profile brands use Shaq as their ambassador for marketing purposes. Because O’Neal also owns several companies, fans are often confused – Does Shaq own Carnival Cruise Line?

Shaquille O’Neal is the owner of a long list of companies ranging from 24-Hour Fitness franchises to Five Guys Burgers franchises and numerous car washes, movie theatres, and nightclubs, among others. However, Shaquille O’Neal doesn’t own Carnival Cruise Line yet. No details of him owning any stake in the company have also been disclosed.

Carnival Cruise Line is among the long list of brands that Shaq endorses. Back in 2018, the President of the brand Christine Duffy appeared in a video alongside the TNT analyst to announce the partnership between the cruise line and the NBA legend. Duffy anoints Shaq as the CFO – Chief Fun Officer – to amplify the company’s brand campaign “Choose Fun”.

Of course, getting a happy-go-lucky character like the Big Aristotle, Christine Duffy and the entire Carnival team were excited.

“We are very excited to have Shaq as part of the Carnival team! He will serve as a great partner ensuring everyone knows all about our one-of-a-kind brand of fun,” said Duffy.

Since joining ties with the cruise line, Shaq has shot numerous ads. In one of the first advertisements, the newly anointed Chief Fun Officer was taking a tour of the cruise, checking out different attractions – restaurants, pool, spa, and basketball court, among others.

A Shaquille O’Neal-owned restaurant is on the Carnival Cruise Line

Shaquille O’Neal owns numerous franchises of Big Chicken across the country. Even though the four-time NBA champion doesn’t own or have any stake in the Carnival Cruise Line, one of his Big Chicken franchises is among the eateries found on the company’s Mardi Gras and Radiance ships.

Despite several logistical issues that a cruise-based restaurant can face, Shaq’s joint offers some of their bestsellers – Most Dominant Ever (M.D.E), Shaq Attack, The Big Aristotle, and other iconic dishes.

Being the “CFO” of one of the world’s biggest cruise lines, numerous people are trying to get a once-in-a-lifetime experience of the same. Hence, Shaq has admitted that a lot of his friends have contacted him, asking for discounts on the tickets.

Shaq said, “Now they always call me and try to get the discount from the discount. I’m like, you’re already getting the discount rate!”

It’s been more than five years since the partnership between Shaq and Carnival. Not only is Shaq enjoying his position as Chief Fun Officer, but he also had a great time on both occasions when he utilized the cruise’s amenities.