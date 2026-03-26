Shaquille O’Neal Denies Sending Viral Explicit DM’s to Sabrina Carpenter, Says He Has “Way More Game”

Shaquille O’Neal was one of the best players in NBA history, but the big fella has also been known to be a pretty solid player off the court as well. He’s had a high-profile dating life and even admitted to infidelity during his playing days. So, recently when he was accused of sending sexually explicit DMs to Sabrina Carpenter, not many were left astounded.

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Carpenter, one of the most popular singers in the world, has a huge fanbase, and Shaq was bound to have drawn backlash. The messages he was accused of sending were extremely lewd in nature. But he has come forward to categorically deny any involvement in the allegations.

In typical Shaq fashion, he decided to use humor to showcase his innocence to the whole world.

O’Neal kept it light, joking that he had way more game than what the “fake” DMs were showing. “First of all, ladies, the Diesel got way more game than that. I’m just saying,” the Lakers legend said with a grin on The Big Podcast with Shaq.

Shaq was super comfortable reading the messages aloud on the podcast. He asked his co-hosts if it sounded like him, to which they said it did not. Clearly, he was trying to prove his innocence.

Shaquille O’Neal is now addressing claims that he sent Sabrina Carpenter “h*rny” DMs. Details: https://t.co/BGItIemDXH Credit: The Big Podcast with Shaq pic.twitter.com/RdjhZauaeZ — TMZ (@TMZ) March 25, 2026

O’Neal’s co-hosts theorized that the messages were AI-generated. They also mentioned it could’ve been a fake account posing as Shaq. They noticed the profile picture was the same as his real-life X account. However, in no way does that prove that Shaq was the culprit.

Whoever or wherever the posts were generated, O’Neal wants it made clear that it wasn’t him. But he also wants it to be known that he has better pickup lines.

This was a big reminder to the basketball community (and people in general) to not believe everything on the internet. Because of how accessible AI is to common folk today, it’s easier than ever for trolls to spread hate.

Shaq is one of the most famous people int he country. If he actually messaged a sensation like Carpenter, it wouldn’t be a rumor, it’d be a full-blown scandal.