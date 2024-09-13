Does Shaquille O’Neal Have a 7th Kid That No One Knows About or Is He Just Bad at Math?

June 24, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; NBA former player Shaquille O’Neal with sons Sharif O’Neal and Shaqir O’Neal arrive on the red carpet for the 2019 NBA Awards show at Barker Hanger. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Shaquille O’Neal is a family man at heart who would do anything for his kids. However, the NBA legend continues to mention a seventh child who he’s hidden from the world. He may also be just bad at math. But the answer is up in the air.

Comedian and actor, Marlon Wayans joined Shaq’s ‘The Big Podcast’ for a fun conversation between two old friends. In what seemed like a routine question, O’Neal asked how many children Wayans has. After learning that he has three, Shaq said,

“Obviously, I have 7 [kids].”

His answer raised eyebrows regarding his personal life. O’Neal confidently responded about the number of kids he has with no hesitation. Although he said he has 7, Shaq has only 6 children that people know of.

The four-time champion has three sons, Shareef, Myles and Shaqir. He also has three daughters, Me’arah, Amirah, and Taahirah.

It can be that Shaq just made a mistake while saying the number. However, this isn’t the first time that he has claimed to have 7 children.

In March, Jamal Crawford joined ‘The Big Podcast’ and the topic of families was brought up. Shaq mentioned during this conversation that he has 7 children.

“I got seven children. I wouldn’t mind a veterinarian, doctor, music exec, or a makeup line… Look man I got seven. I don’t like using this word, I ain’t never had no problems with none of my babies,” Shaq said.

Not only did Shaq mention he has 7 kids, but he did so twice within the same conversation. It’s normal for people to make mistakes. However, the odds of miscounting the number of children an individual has multiple times are quite low.

On Bobbi Althoff’s ‘The Really Good Podcast’, last year, he was asked about his children. Unlike other instances, Shaq was more vague and humorous in his response.

“I do have 6/13 [kids], 6/15… Maybe 7, maybe 8, maybe 9“

Bobbi’s podcast is centred around dry humour and sarcasm, which explains Shaq’s answer. Unfortunately, it only creates more mystery revolving around the identity of a potential secret child.

Information on Shaq’s Children

As mentioned earlier, Shaq has six known children.

Shareef is in the process of pursuing a basketball career with his last experience being with the G-League Ignite. Shaqir is entering his junior year at Texas Southern University.

Me’arah is committed to the University of Florida, while Amirah plays for Shaq’s alma mater, LSU.

The remaining two have pursued other professions. Myles is a model and DJ, growing in the entertainment industry.

Taahirah has taken a career path away from the limelight and is within the marketing department with PepsiCo.

Until Shaq himself reveals the presence of a seventh child, it is inappropriate to speculate on the matter. However, the constant claims to have seven children, is not really something you can ignore as an error.