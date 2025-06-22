Shaquille O’Neal Gets Candid on His Respect for Zach Randolph, Reveals Why He Didn’t Bully the Grizzlies Legend

Zach Randolph’s tenure in Memphis, which began in 2009, transformed the Grizzlies and sparked the famed “Grit-N-Grind” era. He led the team to seven straight playoff appearances, anchoring a roster that reflected his hard-nosed, blue-collar identity. Over eight seasons, he averaged 17.2 points and 10.5 rebounds.

As is the case with every team in the West, Randolph had to go through Shaq and Kobe’s Lakers in the playoffs. The power forward played against O’Neal 17 times in his career, and despite the sheer difference in size, he had a respectable record against him.

In those matchups, Shaq posted 20.2 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game. Randolph countered with 14.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 1.5 assists. Shaq held an 11-6 edge, with most games coming during Randolph’s Portland days. They only met three times while Randolph played in Memphis, as Shaq’s career wound down.

But no matter the arena — Staples Center or the Rose Garden — Randolph never backed down, like many of his peers of that bygone era. That mutual respect took the spotlight when Randolph joined The Big Podcast with Shaq. The Grizzlies icon joked about Shaq trying to bully him early on.

“Hell yeah! Hell yeah, you did!” Randolph shouted, laughing in the studio.

Shaq looked stunned, adjusted his glasses and dropped the bravado. “Hold on, hold on… All the players I respect — I didn’t give them [flowers] then, but I give them now. I always loved you, so I never [expletive] with you. I know you, T-Mac, Vince Carter, Jason Williams, and AI.”

Randolph, the same guy who famously told DeMarcus Cousins, “Where I’m from bullies get bullied…. In my hood bullies get bullied,” pushed back, clearing the air. “Nah, you just went at the guys on the team… Now, you always show love.”

They laughed, but Shaq’s admiration for real big men like Randolph ran deeper than words.

Since joining Inside the NBA, Shaq has not hesitated to call out modern bigs. His takes often spark debate and sometimes outrage — just ask Dwight Howard or JaVale McGee (with the latter mocked for several years in his famed Shaqtin’ a Fool skit).

But Shaq insists his critiques come from an honest place of love, not contempt. “I like a big dude that plays mean, because that’s our era,” he said. “When we’re sitting up there commentating, talking about these guys, of course we talk about what we know — but they think it’s hating.”

He’s not complaining — he’s challenging.

That challenge has recently extended to Karl-Anthony Towns. Shaq has often criticized KAT for playing too finesse. “I had to jump on KAT. I don’t know KAT, but I know his mom — rest in peace — and his dad. I told them I’mma stay on him. You know what they said? ‘Please do!‘ So I’m on him. Not because I don’t like him… I’m on him because I want him to hit that next level.”

Randolph, who played with pride and power, backed that tough love.

“That’s why you’re doing it — because you’re big bro,“ Randolph said. “That’s motivation. I see you getting on guys because you believe in them. You see something in them. They think it’s hating, but I’m watching like, ‘Nah, that’s motivation.‘ That’s why KAT’s out there playing like a dog — because he hears you.”