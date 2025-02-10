“Does This Look Infected?”: Legendary Comedian Explains How Big of a Julius Erving Fan He Is

George Lopez is a comedy icon, but the 63-year-old is also a noted basketball fan, often seen courtside at Lakers games. Lopez recently joined Byron Scott on his podcast, where the comedian revealed who inspired his love for the game. He informed the Laker great that if he had a chance to take the place of one of his favorite hoops for the day, it would be Dr. J.

Lopez described the hype surrounding Julius Erving while he was growing up and shared the influence the high-flying forward had on him as a youngster. “Because in that time, of the ’70s, and the ABA, and the ‘fro, and the devil goatee… Just the Doctor. I was obsessed with Dr. J.”

When asked how big of a fan he was of Dr. J, Lopez joked that the New Jersey Nets legend was the first doctor he ever met. He humorously quipped how his parents never took him to the doctor, so Erving was his first experience with a real “doctor”. “When I saw Dr. J, I said, ‘Does this look infected?'” Lopez revealed to a roar of laughter.

Lopez even shared how he knows Erving personally, and the pair are friends now. The comedian was even invited to the Doctor’s 75th birthday party (Feb 22), which the whole crew felt he should attend.

George Lopez has always been a big supporter of Dr. J.

Lopez’s fandom clearly didn’t stop once Erving retired from the hardwood. Almost 40 years after the Doctor decided to hang ’em up in 1987, Lopez is still supporting Erving and his cause. The comedian is known for helping with Dr. J’s charitable endeavors and is a consistent attendee at his events.

Lopez’s friendship with Erving has stretched for over a decade now, as the sitcom sensation was welcomed to Dr. J’s Golf Classic event in 2015. Lopez joined several notable former NBA players, including Alonzo Mourning, Rick Barry, and Gerald Henderson. The comedian was also joined by other veteran entertainers, including Alan Thicke, Vivica A. Fox, and Cedric the Entertainer.

George Lopez’s love for Dr. J may have started during his Hall of Fame basketball career, but the longtime television star has shown loyalty to Erving throughout his charitable post-playing career, as well.