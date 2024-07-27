Heat Star Snubs Caitlin Clark For Angel Reese In WNBA ROTY Race

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese revolutionized women’s basketball in college. During their time in the WNBA as well, the two youngsters have been garnering a lot of attention with their impressive rookie campaigns. Now, Clark and Reese are part of a two-man race for the coveted 2024 Rookie of the Year award. Duncan Robinson of the Miami Heat became the latest personality from the American sporting community to give his two cents on the topic, picking the Chicago Sky forward as his favorite to win the honor.

Advertisement

The panel of The Old Man and The Three had an in-depth discussion about the ongoing ‘Rookie of the Year’ race. When Duncan Robinson was asked to chime in on the topic, he almost instantly backed Reese. Robinson’s reason? Reese’s most consecutive double-doubles in a single season record.

“I got Angel Reese as the Rookie of the Year. For sure. She’s got a double-double record. Playing great basketball. I just got to give her the nod.”

The remaining members of the podcast weren’t taken aback after hearing the sharpshooter put forth his point. However, Ryen Russillo from The Ringer couldn’t be more clear when declaring that Reese was merely a role player.

“I think one’s a role player… This conversation has become one of the dumbest things of all time.”

Russillo seemed a bit disrespectful with his comments. Reese is averaging 13.5 points and 12 rebounds, putting her in the category alongside the best forwards in the league. Thanks to her performance so far, the Rookie of the Year race is more competitive than we expected it to be.

Reese and Clark are having a historic season

After a memorable college basketball season, Caitlin Clark was over-hyped to be the biggest face of the WNBA. While those conversations got shut down pretty soon by the remaining players in the league, Clark is proving to be the best player from the stacked 2024 Draft Class.

The Indiana Fever guard has put up 17.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, and a league-high 8.2 assists per game. Apart from holding numerous assists records to her name, Clark also recently became the only rookie in the league’s history to record a triple-double.

However, Reese is not lacking far behind. The former LSU Tiger is recording 13.5 points and 12 rebounds per game, making her one of only four players to average a double-double. Reese’s biggest accomplishment by far this season has been surpassing Candace Parker for the WNBA’s double-double record.

Both the 22-year-olds were rewarded for their incredible display from the first half of the season by receiving an All-Star nod. Going up against the squad representing the USA at the Olympics, Clark and Reese etched their names in the history books yet again.

Clark and Reese had a huge role to play in the 117-109 win over the Olympians. While Reese became the first rookie ever to record a double-double in the All-Star Game, Clark is the only rookie to reach the 10-assist mark in the event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bleacher Report (@bleacherreport)

The two stars will now enjoy their three-week break from the season. When they return to the floor, fans can expect both generational talents to pick up right where they left off the campaign and help their teams make a playoff push.