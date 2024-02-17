Dominique Wilkins Net Worth: How Much Is Hawks Legend Worth in 2024?

Nov 15, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Former Atlanta Hawks forward Dominique Wilkins on the court before a game against the New York Knicks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Dominique Wilkins, also known as ‘The Human Highlight Film’, had a remarkable NBA career. The power dunker made it to nine All-Star teams and also won two highly regarded Slam Dunk contests. After being an elite NBA player for 15 seasons, there is obviously a huge interest in his net worth. So, what is the current worth of Dominique Wilkins?

Date of Birth January 12, 1960 Age 64 Years Nationality United States of America Marital Status Married Net Worth $16 Million

Dominique Wilkins Net Worth

Introduction

Dominique Wilkins spent 15 seasons in the NBA while also featuring in the EuroLeague for two seasons. The Forward is best known for his time with the Atlanta Hawks. His one-handed and two-handed windmills earned him the moniker ‘The Human Highlight Film’’. As one of the best dunkers to grace the basketball floor, Nique has left a lasting impact on the NBA.

Early Life/School/College

Wilkins was born in Paris where his father served as a US Army Official. After moving from France to the USA, Nique and his family briefly lived in Dallas and Baltimore. Later, they settled in North Carolina’s Washington.

As a high-schooler, Wilkins mesmerized scouts and earned various honors. He was a part of the 1979 McDonald’s All-American team while also making his way into other High-School All-Star honors like the Capital Classic and the Dapper Dan Classic. Entering as one of the top prospects in college, Wilkins had a remarkable NCAA career for the University of Georgia. As the Forward for the Georgia Bulldogs side, he earned the SEC Player of the Year and SEC Tournament MVP Awards in 1981. Wilkins finished his three-year college career tallying 21.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.8 blocks, and 1.3 steals per game on 53% shooting.

NBA Career

During the 1982 Draft, the Utah Jazz selected Dominique Wilkins at #3 but traded him to the Atlanta Hawks. Within his third season, the Small Forward climbed the 25-point per game mark, a feat that will last for 10 more seasons in a row. For the Atlanta Hawks, he featured in 12 seasons and made nine straight All-Star teams from 1986 to 1994. The Forward was the NBA’s scoring leader during 1985-86 season as he put up 30.3 points a game. His best scoring season came during the 1987-88 season when he tallied 30.7 points per game.

During his 15-season long career, Wilkins never won a title. He got closest to his dream in the 1988 Playoffs when he lost in seven games to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Semis. Apart from playing with the Hawks for 12 seasons, Nique had single-season stints with the Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Clippers, San Antonio Spurs, and the Orlando Magic. Sandwiched between his 15-season-long NBA career were two seasons in the EuroLeague, making for a 17-year pro basketball career.

Panathinaikos Athens

For the 1995-96 season, Nique headed to Greece’s basketball club Panathinaikos Athens. For Panathinaikos, he tallied 20.1 points and 7.4 rebounds per game on 44.6% shooting. With the Greek club, he won the EuroLeague title, finally realizing the dream of winning a title at the professional level. Apart from Panathinaikos, Nique spent the 1997-98 season with Italian ball club Fortitudo Bologna. He put up 17.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game on 45.5% shooting. But this time, he couldn’t win the EuroLeague title.

NBA Earnings

Wilkins made most of his NBA money from 1991 to 1999, when he earned $16,482,500 in 9 years. From 1992 to 1994, the Hawks paid him in the $3,100,000 to $3,500,000 range, marking his highest-yielding salary period in the league. Apart from these contracts, Panathinaikos signed him to a two-year $7,000,000 contract. At that time, it was the richest deal for a pro-baller who wasn’t part of the NBA. However, this contract would later land in legal soup as Nique and the club had a fallout over his absence

Net Worth

Estimates suggest that Dominique Wilkins has a net worth of $16 million. Much of his earnings can be attributed to his NBA playing days. However, the former Hawks Forward has continued to make substantial money after his retirement too.

After retirement

After retirement, Dominique Wilkins is enjoying a serene lifestyle in Atlanta. As a food connoisseur and a cook, he is often found eating in restaurants such as Four Seasons. He also spends a ton of time playing golf with Atlanta’s Bobby Jones Golf Course being his primary choice. His most prominent work after retirement has been as a color analyst for the Atlanta Hawks, a position he has had for FSN South since the 2008-09 season.

Since Wilkins was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes just after retiring, he launched a diabetes prevention program called DominiqueCare in association with Well Star. The Forward has investments in a cigar line, while he has also invested in America’s Division II Soccer USL team, Birmingham Legions. Currently, Nique is also the Vice President of Basketball Operations for the Atlanta Hawks.

FAQs

Is Dominique Wilkins in the Hall of Fame?

Dominique Wilkins was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006.

What was Dominique Wilkins’ best year?

During the 1987-88 season, Dominique Wilkins put up 30.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.3 steals on 46.4% shooting. He also made it to the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals but lost to the Boston Celtics in a heated seven-game series.

How many rings does Dominique Wilkins have?

Dominique Wilkins never won an NBA championship.

Is Dominique Wilkins in the Top 75?

After missing out on the NBA’s 1997 All-Time Top 75 players list, Wilkins made it to the top 75 list in 2021.