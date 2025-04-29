5 NBA Players That Made a Comeback Despite Tearing Their Achilles Tendon in Their 30s

Apr 27, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) looks on in the first quarter during game four against the Indiana Pacers of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Lillard left the game early in the in the first quarter with an injury. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Unfortunately, injuries are a huge part of sports. Some are far greater than others, with a torn Achilles tendon being one of the worst. For NBA players, this injury is most of the time career-ending, especially for older players.

However, that isn’t always the case. There have been a few players in NBA history to defy the odds. These are five players who tore their Achilles in their 30s but made a comeback.

Dominique Wilkins

Hawks legend Dominique Wilkins was an exceptional player in his prime. His incredible athletic ability made him one of the most difficult players to defend.

In 1992, he would go on to endure the most tumultuous injuries of his career. Wilkins tore his Achilles in a regular-season game in January. He was 32 at the time, and people immediately began to write him off, but Wilkins wasn’t ready for his career to end. He tirelessly worked to return to his former self. It seemed like a foregone conclusion that he wouldn’t be able to but he proved everyone wrong.

He came back ready for the start of the 1992-93 season. He went on to average the second-most points of his career, tallying 29.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists in 72 games.

His efforts earned him an All-NBA second-team appearance and found him fifth in MVP voting. He earned two more All-Star appearances following the injury, completing the doubted comeback.

Kevin Durant

Arguably, the most iconic return from a torn Achilles tendon belongs to Kevin Durant. Judging by his current level of play, one would never assume he suffered such a catastrophic injury.

In the 2019 NBA Finals matchup between the Warriors and Raptors, Durant unexpectedly made a return to the lineup. The Warriors played the first four games without KD, who sat out due to an Achilles strain.

He began Game 5 on fire, looking like the version of Durant we all knew and loved. That didn’t last long, since Durant tore his Achilles shortly after. The two-time NBA champion missed the entire 2019-20 season to rehab the injury. There were doubts that he would be able to perform at the level he once did since he suffered the injury at 30.

He put those murmurs to silence. He returned in the 2020-21 season and averaged 26.9 points per game on 53.7% shooting from the field. Durant has since returned to his position as one of the league’s best players. He has earned five All-Star appearances and five All-NBA nods since his injury.

Now 36, KD’s recovery from his Achilles injury is one of the most impressive feats of his NBA career.

Kobe Bryant

There are very few people who have a drive to be better, which is as strong as Kobe Bryant’s. The Lakers legend didn’t allow adversity to ever gain the upper hand. Even when his back was completely against the wall.

Near the conclusion of the 2012-13 season, Bryant’s career flashed before his eyes. He suffered a torn Achilles against the Warriors. He had every reason to end his career, considering he was 34 at the time. Remarkably, he found a way to return to the court the following season but only for six games.

The 2014-15 season marked his official comeback season. Kobe averaged 22.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He gave glimpses that he was the same Bryant as before the injury.

He would only play one more season and retire in 2016. Bryant never looked like the same player, but didn’t let that affect the edge he brought day-in-and-day-out.

Klay Thompson

In the same series as Kevin Durant, Thompson also suffered a season-ending injury. The three-point sniper’s career would change permanently in 2019.

In Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals, Thompson was spearheading the Warriors’ efforts to force a Game 7. In the heat of battle, he tore his ACL. Despite the unfortunate injury, Thompson had a belief that he would return back to prime form. That would take a significant detour during his rehab process.

While recovering from his ACL injury in 2020, Thompson tore his Achilles. He was 30 years old when the injury took place.

The setback resulted in Thompson missing two full seasons due to the ACL and Achilles injuries. It wasn’t an easy journey back to the NBA. He spoke with plenty of people to keep his head on straight.

Motivational speaker Tony Robbins was key in Thompson’s recovery. The four-time NBA champion said, “I can’t even put into words how much he helped me during those initial stages.”

Thompson used that fuel to return and average over 20 points per game twice. He even helped the Warriors win another championship in 2022.

Rudy Gay

Rudy Gay remains one of the most underrated players in this generation. He never received an All-Star appearance, but he was one of the league’s premier scorers.

In 2017, the trajectory of his career would change. Gay would suffer a torn Achilles during his final season with the Kings. He was 30 years old but made a full recovery by the following season. Unfortunately, he never elevated back to the calibre of player he once was.

However, Gay became a dependable role player for the final six seasons of his career. When Durant tore his Achilles, Gay reached out to provide comfort, according to Marc Spears. “The first thing Rudy told him was, ‘Don’t be scared,'” Spears said.

Gay is among the short list of players who displayed tremendous resilience to overcome the serious injury.