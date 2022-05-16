“Donald Trump offered Shaq and Hakeem Olajuwon $1 Million for a 1v1”: When former American President offered Big Diesel big money for taking on Rockets’ big

Donald Trump once offered Shaq and Hakeem Olajuwon a million dollars to face off in an epic 1-on-1 game of basketball

Back in the 1990s, there was one player who completely dominated the NBA. His name? Michael Jeffery Jordan.

In the 90s, MJ made 6 NBA Finals, winning all 6 of them. He was the Finals MVP in each one of the 6 championships he had. MJ had 7 All-Star selections in the 7 and a half seasons he played in the 90s, 4x NBA MVPs, and many more achievements in the same decade.

However, the first time he retired, after the 1993 Championship, that left the gates wide open for there to be new NBA champions. The people who rose to the occasion? Hakeem Olajuwon and his Houston Rockets. In the 2 years where MJ and the Bulls didn’t win a title, Hakeem and the Rockets won back-to-back rings. In 1995, Hakeem matched up against a young Shaq and his Magic in the NBA Finals. It was an epic battle of the Bigs, with Olajuwon taking home the W in every contest.

Donald Trump offered a $1 Million cash prize for a 1v1 between Shaq and Hakeem

The 1995 NBA Finals left every fan wanting more action between Hakeem Olajuwon and Shaquille O’Neal. The former was at his peak and averaged 32 points and 11 rebounds. On the other hand, young Shaq was just starting to peak, and put up 28 points and 12 rebounds for the series.

Their common agent, Leonard Armato organized the idea for the same. He pitched the event and got Taco Bell on board as the sponsor. Even the 45th President of the USA, Donald Trump, offered his Taj Mahal Palace as the venue, and a cash prize of 1 Million Dollars.

However, a day before the much-anticipated event, Hakeem injured his back and had to back out.

Talking about the same, Shaq said he knew the injury was legit, else Hakeem would’ve shown up for sure.

I guess Lady Luck wasn’t with the event, and wanted us all to stay in mystery.