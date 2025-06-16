“Musk’s Son Was Sitting in the Oval Office…”: Marcellus Wiley & Panelists Dive Deep Into Elon vs Trump Debate

U.S President Donald Trump, left, walks with UFC CEO Dana White, center, and billionaire Elon Musk, right, before the start of the UFC 314 at the Kaseya Center

Trump’s so-called “Big Beautiful Bill” somehow caused a fracture in his big beautiful relationship with Elon Musk. The tech billionaire was obviously not a fan of the sweeping budget and tax package that would end the federal EV tax credit by December 2025 and impose new fees on EV and hybrid vehicle owners.

Advertisement

He publicly called the bill a “disgusting abomination,” and since then, the big, beautiful relationship between Musk and the President has gone into free-fall. Unsurprisingly, the whole of the internet had a lot to say. And among those loud voices on the internet are former DE Marcellus Wiley and his friends.

As one panelist on Wiley’s podcast described it, “this started because, you know, that whole EV law, where everything’s gonna be changed over… Trump was pulling that. He said he had always let Elon know out the gate—like, he was pulling it.”

From there, tensions seemed to escalate.

“And the moment that he passed that… Elon thought his business was gonna ascend—because he knows everybody’s gonna come over. [But then] he shut that down. And from that moment on, Elon… Elon has just been on it.”

Musk had previously championed electric vehicle incentives, and Tesla had benefited from federal contracts and environmental credits. But Trump’s sweeping rollback of EV incentives was seen by some as a betrayal of their past alignment. Wiley speculated that Musk’s disappointment wasn’t just economic—it was personal.

“I thought they were just gonna be family, like—dog, I’m all right. Tomorrow I’mma say this [expletive], but I don’t really mean it. But I’mma hook you up with that contract.”

However, that doesn’t seem to be happening. The feud seems to be for real. And while Trump can roll back any promises he might’ve made to Musk in exchange for his donations or support, Wiley’s guest Richie Porter explained the tricky situation that Musk now finds himself in.

“You can’t change all that money that Elon put in. You can’t change that. He may have possibly even somehow rigged the election.”

When other panelists interjected to ask Richie what he meant about Musk “rigging the election,” Richie explained:

“All I know is, Musk’s son was in the Oval Office, sitting with his father. And he was quoting stuff that he heard grown-ups say. And one of them insinuated that the fix was in. And he said something that an adult would say—not something a four-year-old would even fix their mouth or mind to say.”

However, as the other panelists pointed out, “4 year-olds be saying anything.”

As Elon Musk and Donald Trump continue their public spiral, their once “big, beautiful” alliance now lies in ruins. While Musk may be recalculating his political investments, the rest of us are left watching a surreal modern-day morality play unfold.