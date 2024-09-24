mobile app bar

Donovan Mitchell Says He Can’t Get Mad About Being Left Out of the NBA Top-15 Because of “Accolade-Based World”

Shubham Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Donovan Mitchell Can’t “Get Mad” About Being Left Out of Top-15 in NBA Because of “Accolade-Based World”

May 11, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) walks to the locker room late in the fourth quarter against the Boston Celtics in game three of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

Donovan Mitchell has been a certified bucket-getter since day one in the NBA. Since 2018, Mitchell has been the ninth-highest scorer in the league with 24.8 points per game in 468 games. However, Mitchell rarely figures in conversations about the best players in the league anymore. 

The high expectations on him have also started to dwindle with the rise of new stars in the league.

During an appearance on Carmelo Anthony’s 7 PM in Brooklyn pod, Mitchell declared that he is among the elite talent in the league. He even argued that he deserves a place at least on the NBA’s top-15 list. 

However, the Cleveland Cavaliers guard recognized that those with more accolades and accomplishments than him in recent times deserve to be mentioned ahead of him.

Mitchell has made it to 5 All-Star teams, but  has never won a scoring title or an MVP trophy. In addition, he has never been past the Conference Semi-Finals in his career.

The 5x All-Star acknowledged that unless he nabs some major accolades in the next few seasons, his output deserves to be overlooked.

While he laments being left out of the top 10/15 lists, Mitchell understands the logistics of the matter and uses the snub as ammo to get better each year. Mitchell told Melo on the pod,

Realistically, I look at myself as a one of the top ten/ top fifteen players in the league, but I haven’t made it to a Conference Finals. So in order for me to make that jump, I can sit here and get mad and use it as a fuel.”

“But I can’t get mad at the list because it’s an accolade-based world we live in.

Melo also agreed with D-Mitch on this point.

The former Utah Jazz guard is spot-on about the importance of accolades in the NBA. Stephen Curry was overlooked as one of the best point guards of all time till he won his only Finals MVP award in 2022.

Apart from that, despite making a mind-boggling 10 Finals, LeBron James is often discredited as the Greatest of all Time(GOAT) because he has only four championships compared to Michael Jordan’s six. 

At any rate, Donovan Mitchell has often brought positive impact to his team despite the lack of deep playoff runs.

Donovan Mitchell has made it to the playoffs each season

When Mitchell played for the Jazz from 2017 to 2022, they made the playoffs each season.

During his rookie year, he collected 20.5 points and 1.5 steals per game as the Jazz made it to the Western Conference Semi-Finals.

The Rockets defeated them in the first round during Mitchell’s sophomore season and they once again lost in the first round to the Nuggets during his third season. 

During the 2019-2020 season, he put up 26.4 points, 5.2 assists, and 4.4 rebounds, leading the Jazz to a league-best 52-20 record.

But their journey was cut-short by the LA Clippers in six games during the Semi-Finals as the Jazz blew a 2-0 lead. The Jazz were bounced out in the first round again during Mitchell’s final season with the franchise.

Then he straightaway had a solid impact with the Cleveland Cavaliers. During his first season with the Cavs, he propelled them to the playoffs for the first time in the post-LeBron James era.

But they lost in the first round to the NY Knicks. He once again led them to the playoffs last season before they lost in the Conference Semis to the eventual champions, the Boston Celtics.

Post Edited By:Satagni Sikder

About the author

Shubham Singh

Shubham Singh

linkedin-icon

Shubham Singh is an NBA Journalist at SportsRush. He found his passion in Writing when he couldn't fulfil his dream of playing professional basketball. Shubham is obsessed with box scores and also loves to keep track of advanced stats and is, particularly, fond of writing CoreSport analytical pieces. In the league, his all time favorites were 80s Bad Boys, Pistons, while Dennis Rodman and his enthralling rebounding made him love the game more. It also made him realize that the game is much more than fancy scoring and playmaking. Shubham is also a huge fan of cricket and loves to watch all forms of women sports.

Read more from Shubham Singh

Share this article

Don’t miss these