Donovan Mitchell Says He Can’t Get Mad About Being Left Out of the NBA Top-15 Because of “Accolade-Based World”

May 11, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) walks to the locker room late in the fourth quarter against the Boston Celtics in game three of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Donovan Mitchell has been a certified bucket-getter since day one in the NBA. Since 2018, Mitchell has been the ninth-highest scorer in the league with 24.8 points per game in 468 games. However, Mitchell rarely figures in conversations about the best players in the league anymore.

The high expectations on him have also started to dwindle with the rise of new stars in the league.

During an appearance on Carmelo Anthony’s 7 PM in Brooklyn pod, Mitchell declared that he is among the elite talent in the league. He even argued that he deserves a place at least on the NBA’s top-15 list.

However, the Cleveland Cavaliers guard recognized that those with more accolades and accomplishments than him in recent times deserve to be mentioned ahead of him.

Mitchell has made it to 5 All-Star teams, but has never won a scoring title or an MVP trophy. In addition, he has never been past the Conference Semi-Finals in his career.

The 5x All-Star acknowledged that unless he nabs some major accolades in the next few seasons, his output deserves to be overlooked.

While he laments being left out of the top 10/15 lists, Mitchell understands the logistics of the matter and uses the snub as ammo to get better each year. Mitchell told Melo on the pod,

“Realistically, I look at myself as a one of the top ten/ top fifteen players in the league, but I haven’t made it to a Conference Finals. So in order for me to make that jump, I can sit here and get mad and use it as a fuel.”

“But I can’t get mad at the list because it’s an accolade-based world we live in.”

New episode dropping tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/8DU8H338MM — 7PM in Brooklyn (@7PMinBrooklyn) September 23, 2024

Melo also agreed with D-Mitch on this point.

The former Utah Jazz guard is spot-on about the importance of accolades in the NBA. Stephen Curry was overlooked as one of the best point guards of all time till he won his only Finals MVP award in 2022.

Apart from that, despite making a mind-boggling 10 Finals, LeBron James is often discredited as the Greatest of all Time(GOAT) because he has only four championships compared to Michael Jordan’s six.

At any rate, Donovan Mitchell has often brought positive impact to his team despite the lack of deep playoff runs.

Donovan Mitchell has made it to the playoffs each season

When Mitchell played for the Jazz from 2017 to 2022, they made the playoffs each season.

During his rookie year, he collected 20.5 points and 1.5 steals per game as the Jazz made it to the Western Conference Semi-Finals.

The Rockets defeated them in the first round during Mitchell’s sophomore season and they once again lost in the first round to the Nuggets during his third season.

During the 2019-2020 season, he put up 26.4 points, 5.2 assists, and 4.4 rebounds, leading the Jazz to a league-best 52-20 record.

But their journey was cut-short by the LA Clippers in six games during the Semi-Finals as the Jazz blew a 2-0 lead. The Jazz were bounced out in the first round again during Mitchell’s final season with the franchise.

Then he straightaway had a solid impact with the Cleveland Cavaliers. During his first season with the Cavs, he propelled them to the playoffs for the first time in the post-LeBron James era.

But they lost in the first round to the NY Knicks. He once again led them to the playoffs last season before they lost in the Conference Semis to the eventual champions, the Boston Celtics.