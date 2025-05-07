“Still Too Close”: Donovan Mitchell Checking Cavs Crowd for Mocking Tyrese Haliburton Rubs Fans the Wrong Way

Every year, one NBA player gets the unfortunate label of being named the league’s most overrated player. This season, the tag went to Indiana Pacers superstar Tyrese Haliburton. How did Hali respond to the vote? He dropped 22 points and 13 assists against the Cavaliers in Cleveland, leading his team to a Game 1 victory in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

That didn’t stop the Cavs fans from bringing some receipts for Game 2. When Haliburton went to the free-throw line, the entire Rocket Arena stared chanting “Overrated” at the 25-year-old. Everyone seemed to enjoy the moment. Everyone except Cavs superstar Donovan Mitchell. Spida shut it down as quickly as it began.

The moment took place with just 21.8 seconds left in the first half. The Cavaliers were sporting a 59-49 lead while Tyrese was at the line. As the chants started to get louder, Mitchell stuck out his arms and waved his fingers. He was basically saying let’s “bring it down” a bit.

Mitchell quieting the ‘overrated’ chants aimed at Tyrese Haliburton in the first half pic.twitter.com/GN39jZ0xNB — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 7, 2025

Now fans are reacting to Spida quieting his own supporters, but it seems to be for a good reason. The Pacers went on a streak to win Game 1, so he knows that no game is completely out of reach. “He like not yet it’s still too close,” agreed one fan on X (fka Twitter). “I actually get it. You don’t want to give the foe fuel,” added a second person.

However, it wasn’t all positive for Mitchell. A different section of fans seemed upset that he would try and take the energy out of his own arena. “He’s not overrated but it’s the playoffs. Embrace your crowd getting into it,” one Cavs fan shouted. “Quieting his own fans taunting an opposing player in the playoffs? What a little b**ch,” wrote a much meaner fan.

Regardless of where you stand on Spida’s actions, he certainly had good intentions. The last thing he wants is Hali to get fired up and lead the Pacers to another victory, which would put Cleveland down 2-0 headed on the road. The Pacers already won home-court advantage by stealing Game 1. Spida will not allow that to happen in Game 2.

Will it be effective? The Cavs currently lead 106-101 with 4:36 left. We’ll see.